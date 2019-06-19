Guinivan PR

Erica Rhodes is a comic you may know from her appearances on ABC’s Modern Family, HBO’s Veep, Fox’s New Girl, and IFC’s Comedy Bang Bang. She was also a regular panelist on Comedy Central’s @midnight and Fox’s Punchline. Erica is currently starring in Tour Dates, a pilot for E!, and her first standup comedy album, Sad Lemon was released this week.

Erica recently took some time to participate in our vaunted twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Some Mezcal fancy-type drink that’s spicy, not sweet and way too expensive, but you’re worth it, girl!

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Dead people. They have the best quotes. Oh and Gary Gulman. He’s alive and well and I pretend he’s my comedy professor.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

The rest of that Netflix film ‘Dumpling’ (halfway through). Fell asleep but not because it’s bad. I was just really tired.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Lobster roll. (And I’d probably keep sending it back to the kitchen as a “delay” tactic.)

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Insomnia hypnosis video sessions, mostly.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Currently, it’s ‘Now That You’re Gone’ by the Raconteurs.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t buy a bunk-bed, you moron. And how about you start stand-up now instead of waiting another 10 years, you idiot. And be nicer to yourself, you dummy. And they said one piece of advice, you loser. Break the rules though. Be you. You’re enough, I swear.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to draw a lemon.

9. Dogs or cats?

Cats, but I’m allergic, of course.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Radiohead in Boston, where I also happened to meet Amanda Palmer before she became herself, but I thought she was so cool because she was wearing white-out as eyeliner.