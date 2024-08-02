At some point in your childhood, you probably thought that going on a game show would be cool. Who doesn’t?! In the best case scenario, you get to compete for money or a free cruise. In the worst cast, you would just be bullied by your classmates for losing. This is what youth is all about. Unfortunately, Glen Powell‘s first reality show endeavor did not propel him to fame and fortune (that came nearly two decades later), and he is still a little upset about it.

While speaking with Stephen Colbert, Powell revealed that he was once on a kid’s reality show competition titled Endurance. “It’s really pretty hard for me to talk about, to be honest,” he said, while the demons of his past started to show on his face. “I’ve never talked about this publicly ever.”

Endurance aired on Discovery Kids and followed a group of teens doing various challenges to compete for a family vacation package. “I was on a show called Endurance. It was basically a kids Survivor-type show. It’s a reality show threw kids to Mexico and they pit them against each other,” Powell explained before clarifying, “Not like actually.” The kids would be sent on “missions” to compete for the prize. The missions in question were various obstacle courses or even an intense game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. The series ran from 2002-2008, but Powell only lasted one episode.

“I wanted to be on the show really bad, and I got kicked off in the first episode,” the actor solemnly admitted. Colbert then showed a short clip of the then 13-year-old Powell, who lost after an unfortunate monkey bars incident.

“When I realized I was going home, it was the worst feeling,” teen Powell said in the clip. Colbert then read Powell’s impressive bio from the episode: “Glen likes making his own movies and is working to buy a professional video camera by mowing lawns and acting in commercials. He is a world traveler and is looking forward to going to a new destination and new meeting people on Endurance. He likes to tap dance and sing at nursing homes.”

Now, he likes to chase tornadoes and hang out with his little dog sidekick while stealing the hearts of American’s everywhere, so it all worked out in the end.

Check out the clip below:

