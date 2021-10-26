While just about every media company nowadays yearns for its own cinematic universe, not everyone is as committed to the idea as Hasbro seems to be. While Snake Eyes lukewarm reception at the box office earlier this year might have seemed reason for the toy company to take a breather and rethink their media strategy, the company’s third quarter earnings call earlier today revealed Hasbro has very different plans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hasbro has announced it is currently working on developing a whopping 30 Hasbro properties into “potential film and TV content,” with established brands such as Transformers set to be featured in “new films, animated series, and other projects.” This new, entertainment-driven content plan comes just two weeks after the death of longtime Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, and is reportedly an extension of the late business man-turned-movie producer’s plan to turn the company into a “power player in entertainment and games.”

On the call, interim CEO Rich Stoddart called Goldner a “true visionary” who “changed the game completely [and] believed in the power of a story” before praising Goldern’s “Brand Blueprint” strategy for Hasbro and confirming the company would continue to strive for solid footing in the film and television industries. Stoddart said under his temporary leadership, Hasbro will “supercharge the blueprint and build on the company’s strong momentum,” and “the commitment and belief in the brand blueprint as the strategy going forward is greater than it has ever been.”

In the meantime, however, Hasbro has confirmed the search for a new CEO is “well underway,” stating their board has “always has been actively engaged in succession planning” which, while morbid, makes sense considering Goldner’s struggle with cancer. As far as quarter three earnings go, Hasbro reported they were driven entirely by its entertainment and gaming divisions, as its consumer products division struggled with “supply chain disruption, including limited capacity and port congestion.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hasbro’s entertainment division, led by Entertainment One, brought in $327 million for the company, a 76 percent increase from last year. The results were apparently delivered thanks to “The Rookie and Yellowjackets, as well as the debut of My Little Pony: A New Generation on Netflix and kids fare Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.”

While it’s currently unknown what IPs Hasbro intends to turn into major motion pictures and series, the company famously owns Transformers, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, Rom the Space Knight, Micronauts, M.A.S.K., Monopoly, Furby, Nerf, Twister, and My Little Pony, meaning some of their 3o intended films and series could very well be related to those franchises.