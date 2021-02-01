Jeffrey Wright would make one hell of a Batman, and now, he’s getting a chance to do exactly that but in a comedy podcast. Which is kind of the next best thing! Batman: The Audio Adventures is a “multi-episode series” that will debut on HBO Max, where it will feature Wright as the voice of the Dark Knight along with a massive cast of comedy stars and Saturday Night Live alums. Think Harley Quinn, except you listen to it instead of watching cartoon characters break each others knees. But the podcast will definitely have the laughs. Just look at this line-up via The Hollywood Reporter:

In addition to Wright, the all-star roll call includes Chris Parnell, Melissa Villaseñor, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, John Leguizamo, Ike Barinholtz, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Rosario Dawson, Jason Sudeikis, Alan Tudyk, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Ray Wise, Ben Rodgers, Katie Rich, Pete Schultz, Paula Pell, Toby Huss, and [Dennis] McNicholas.

As for which characters the cast is playing and what exactly the series is about is currently under wraps, but it marks HBO Max’s aggressive expansion into all things Batman. The streaming service plans to dive even further into the world of Matt Reeves’ The Batman with a prequel series focusing on the Gotham PD, which also could involve Wright. The actor is doing double-duty in Gotham by playing Commissioner Gordon in Reeves’ film, but he is not yet attached to the series, which suffered a setback after Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos veteran Terrence Winter walked away from the project over “creative differences.”

