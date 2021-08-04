We all copied her hairstyle back in the mid-1990s, even though her hairstylist was “stoned out of his mind” when he created it and she herself hated the cut. Now it’s time we take another life lesson from Jennifer Aniston and cut the people who won’t get vaccinated against COVID — or refuse to share their vaccination status (which, let’s face it, means they haven’t been vaccinated) — out of our lives and daily routines.

InStyle sat down with the Friends star for the cover of their September issue to talk about a wide range of topics, which eventually came around to COVID and how she’s been dealing with the lockdown. Aniston admitted that, like so many of us, she’s spent too much time watching the news, which is probably a bad thing. But that she cannot wrap her head around the number of anti-vaxxers that still exist, even after witnessing the havoc the COVID pandemic has wreaked on the world:

“[T]here’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

If only Aniston’s stance of COVID vaccines could catch on like “The Rachel.”

(Via The Wrap)