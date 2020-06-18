The public hasn’t heard much from Jennifer Lawrence since the half-hearted publicity tour for last year’s bleak Dark Phoenix (I don’t blame her). But the Oscar winner joined Twitter this week, not to promote anything but to speak out against racial injustice.

Lawrence joined Twitter using the handle “@JLawrence_RepUs,” showing her support for Represent Us, which aims to “bring together conservatives, progressives, and everyone in between to pass powerful anti-corruption laws that stop political bribery, end secret money, and fix our broken elections.” She shared a video about “our criminal justice system” featuring actor Omar Epps, along with a personal note.

“For three months since her murder, Breonna Taylor’s family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice,” Lawrence, who was born in Kentucky, wrote. “And yet, those calls have gone unanswered. No arrests have been made, the officers responsible for her death remain employed by the LMPD, and disturbingly, the LMPD’s own investigation report was woefully inaccurate. As a Lousivillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent.”

She continued:

“I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable. Mr. Cameron, the longer you wait to bring those responsible for her death accountable. Mr. Cameron, the longer you wait to bring criminal charges against officers Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, the more trust erodes. I urge you to commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers, and address the LMPD’s insufficient response to Breonna Taylor’s murder. We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America. As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHerName”

You can read the tweets below.