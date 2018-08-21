New York’s a weird place, so few locals batted an eye at news today that two stray goats were spotted roaming around subway tracks in Brooklyn. If they got worked up over it, it was only because these two vermin may have made their horrifying daily commute somehow even worse. But it’s how this story ends that makes it a tale worthy of the Big Apple: The goats were eventually rescued by Jon Stewart.
The story began Monday morning, with an atypically light-hearted post from the dreaded MTA’s Twitter account.
The MTA said the goats were okay, scampering about a part of the N line around Fort Hamilton Parkway that’s been under construction all summer. Still, they were too close for comfort to active lines, causing the MTA to delay the subway line for two hours while the NYPD and animal control officers got them to safety. They were shot with tranquilizer darts and carried out of harm’s way.
Don’t you mean ‘kid’napped?