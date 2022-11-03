Few people have made their mark on topical political comedy quite like Jordan Klepper, the Daily Show correspondent who dips his toe into Trump rallies so we don’t have to. After years of success with his “Fingers The Pulse” segments on the show, he’s converting the flyby quips into longform conversations for a limited edition podcast.

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy will hit all the podcast-y apps via IHeartRadio on November 9th, boasting explorations of the looniest nonsense the internet has proliferated through all those totally free (for now) social sites all the youths seem so fond of. Here’s the official synopsis from the fine folks at Comedy Central:

“In his adventures into MAGA country, Jordan Klepper encounters some of the more imaginative, conspiratorial minds America has to offer. In Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy, a new, six-episode limited podcast series, Jordan steps off the trail to dig deep into some of the wildest theories he’s heard and trace their origins with journalists, experts, and anyone who might have a lead on when JFK Jr. is coming back. The podcast offers an opportunity to better understand some of the most extravagant stories Americans tell themselves.”

Well, good. Of course, the natural danger here in the era of increased right-wing violence and a permission structure from leaders who laugh at old men getting attacked by hammers (by conspiracy theorists!) is to shine a spotlight on the toilet while explaining thoroughly why the toilet isn’t clean to drink from.