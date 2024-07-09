Did Julia Fox Come Out As Lesbian In Response To A Viral Video?

Julia Fox can never be accused of not being an open book. Her memoir was also a rare tell-all that made (some) people want to know more, not less, and Fox has kept it coming, but not at a pace where it would be too much.

Sure, she had that weird mini-phase where she “dated” Kanye West in a strange situationship that lasted only a few months. Fox later revealed that she and Kanye had never had sex, and Julia later let the world know (via a social media comment) that she’d been celibate for 2.5 years (“and never been better tbh”), which encompasses the time that their relationship would have been going and tracks with her previous claim that the two had never had sex.

Fox is now back with another (friendly) clap back to another social media post, and her reaction appears to be telling. This episode begins with TikTok user @emgwaciedawgie’s viral TikTok video, which includes this sentiment: “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man.'” In response, Julia posted a video while strolling down the street: “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won’t happen again.”

In 2020, Fox filed for divorce from Peter Artemiev, to whom she was married for two years. The ex-pair shares a 3-year-old son, Valentino, and Julia is (as the kids say) now living her best life.