Colin Trevorrow Made A Secret ‘Jurassic World’ Short Film, And It’s Coming Out Soon

Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom aren’t as beloved as Jurassic Park, or even The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III (which is better than you remember), but they made a ton of money and people love, and I cannot stress this enough, dinosaurs. Do they love dinosaurs enough to watch a mysterious short film set within the Jurassic universe? We’ll find out this Sunday, when Battle At Big Rock, which Colin Trevorrow made in secret with co-writer Emily Carmichael, premieres on FX.

Big Rock, which stars André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador, is set “one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom,” according to Trevorrow (who was tapped to direct Star Wars: Episode IX… until he wasn’t). “It’s about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans.” The short is eight minutes long and, despite the limited budget compared to the $150 million-plus movies, there will — obviously — be dinosaurs, including an Allosaurus, “one of the most iconic dinosaurs of all time,” Trevorrow said.

As for why Big Rock is coming out before Jurassic World 3:

“The world is bigger than just the characters we’ve been following in the films. We’ve finally taken the story off Isla Nublar, we wanted to show a glimpse of that new reality. If this really happened, you’d see a series of random disconnected incidents that would create a pattern of chaos. I wanted to see one of those incidents.”

Chaos… in a Jurassic Park/World project? I don’t believe it.

“These creatures were here before us. And if we’re not careful, they’ll be here after.” pic.twitter.com/RYXDSbrOQ0 — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) September 10, 2019

Battle of Big Rock debuts after the 7:30 p.m. EST showing of Jurassic World.

