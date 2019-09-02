Getty Image

Kevin Hart was reportedly in a car accident over the Labor Day weekend, and some of the harrowing details of the reports have Hollywood expressing their support as he recovers from what were described as “major” back injuries.

Hart was in Boston last week filming a movie but was back in California for the holiday weekend. According to TMZ, Hart and two other people were in his blue 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, which crashed through a wooden fence off Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills and went into a gully around 1 a.m. Sunday.

On Monday, Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, told TMZ that “he’s going to be just fine.” But the scene the crash caused and details of the accident were a shock to many. TMZ reported on Sunday that the roof of his car — which was driven by friend Jared Black — was crushed. Black was taken to the hospital where he is also recovering, while another passenger — Black’s fiance and celebrity trainer Broxterman — was pinned in the backseat and required firefighters to remove her from the crash.

TMZ also published brief footage of emergency crews apparently working where the car when off the Malibu road.