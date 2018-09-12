Getty Image

Game of Thrones is all but done filming, and much of the show’s cast has moved on to other projects as well. But Kit Harrington is hanging on to one last bit of Thrones nostalgia for a bit longer.

Harrington was at TIFF in Toronto this week and had noticeably similar hair as his Jon Snow character on Game of Thrones. Harrington had previously said his hair was not long for this world, but with most of the other characters saying goodbye to the show many fans were anticipating his long locks hitting the chopping block and a sign that things are finally winding down in Westeros.

But Harrington was asked at the screening of The Death and Life of John F. Donovan about why his hair hadn’t gotten the axe just yet. He told Entertainment Weekly that it’s not up to him just yet to go get his ears lowered.

“We just finished filming. You can’t tell because I look exactly the same,” the actor joked while visiting the PEOPLE and EW video suite alongside director Dolan and many of his castmates from the film. “They own me; they’ve just kept me like this,” he said of the hit HBO series.

Kit Harrington’s, well, hair, was a huge topic of debate among Thrones fans in 2015 when it appeared he had cut his long locks and beard. That turned out to be a reboot, though, both in the character’s actual life and a slightly-updated look after his return from the dead.