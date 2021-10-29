Fresh off the success of Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy game, Marvel has announced they have another super-powered collaboration in the works. Earlier today, the studio published a blog post revealing they have 0fficially entered a partnership with Skydance New Media to create “a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe.” Skydance’s current head, game industry veteran Amy Hennig (Uncharted, Legacy of Kain, Jak and Daxter), took to Twitter to share the news shortly after, saying her team has been “having a blast working with @MarvelGames on [their] first project at @Skydance New Media.”



After holding our cards close to the vest for so long, we’re excited to finally be able to share the news! We’re having a blast working with @MarvelGames on our first project at @Skydance New Media, and can’t wait until we can share more. Excelsior! https://t.co/opj87SJwQ6 — Amy Hennig (@amy_hennig) October 29, 2021

While it can be assumed the game will feature the same old Marvel characters we all know and love, as of right now neither studio is dishing out any details in regards to the project’s plot, characters, or name. However, seeing as Insomniac Games is currently working on a Spider-Man series and Wolverine game while Square Enix has kept busy with Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel’s Avengers, it feels safe to say the game will most likely follow a different hero and/or supergroup. Based on Hennig’s experience with fast-driven, action-adventure games that sprawl across the globe, like Uncharted, I think we could very well be looking at a Black Widow, Doctor Strange. or Black Panther story here, though only time will tell. Regardless, the pairing seems like a match made in heaven, with Hennig herself saying “the Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre” that she adores.

“I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game,” said Hennig, president, Skydance New Media. “The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

Marvel has also expressed excitement with working with Hennig and the team over at Skydance. While the studio’s game division, Skydance New Media, is fairly new, the crew consists of several developers with years of AAA experience, as well as a “diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television and comics to bring this new game to life.”