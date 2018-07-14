Frank Sinatra’s First Wife, Nancy Sr., Has Died At 101

Nancy Sinatra Sr., the first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died. The mother of three children — Nancy, Frank Jr. and Tina — with the legendary musician passed away on Friday at the age of 101.

Nancy Barbaro Sinatra, was married to Frank from 1939 to 1951 as he rose from singing waiter to a pop music sensation. A posting on Nancy Sinatra Jr.’s website said her mother died at 6:02 p.m. on Friday. “This may be the saddest post I’ve ever had to write,” Nancy Jr. wrote. “She fought hard to remain on this earth but time got the better of her.”

She also tweeted the news on Friday night, calling her mother “the light of my life.”

