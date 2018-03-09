Comedy Now: Netflix Is Getting Into The Talk Show Game In A Big Way

Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what's available in the streaming world.

Gad Elmaleh is living the American Dream on Netflix

Best known as the “Seinfeld of France,” Moroccan French comedian Gad Elmaleh recently immigrated to the United States after achieving fame and fortune back home to seek the same the in the American comedy scene. The result, after many years of practice and fine-tuning, is his first-ever English-language special Gad Elmaleh: American Dream, which premiered Tuesday on Netflix. As the comic explained to Uproxx, he’s excited by the prospect of starting from scratch in the U.S. — but he’s also worried by the country’s current political state.

Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher find a home for Take My Wife

Comedians Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher have been trying to find a home for their fan-favorite streaming series Take My Wife ever since its original distributor, Seeso, folded last year. Thanks to the wonder that is Apple’s iTunes store, both the first season and the never-before-seen second season are now available to download. Esposito made the announcement on her official Twitter account on Monday, and Butcher subsequently remarked on the first and second season’s top rankings among iTunes’s most-downloaded TV offerings.