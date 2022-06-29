The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Honest Trailer Is Perfectly, Brutally Honest

Just a week after its heavy sigh of a finale, Honest Trailers has released an Honest Trailer for Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi, which was supposed to and should have been a movie.

“Now that George Lucas cashed out and Disney turned the franchise into FIFA with lightsabers, open wide as they chuck another hunk of content down the Rankor pit of Disney Plus,” the video opens, with a brutal honesty that the Disney Star Wars shows deserve at this point.

Then the Honest Trailer suggests that Obi-Wan Kenobi is just another story of a classic Star Wars hero who becomes a sad, broken (and/or a recluse), like Han Solo in The Force Awakens (2015) and Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi (2017). “Prepare for a show that reminds you how great the prequels were when they’re cut down to a three-minute recap montage.” Topher Grace, is that you?

The trailer also addresses some glaring flaws in the show, such as Obi-Wan asking Princess Leia how old she is (wouldn’t he know since he was at her birth and is also aware of how old her twin brother Luke is?) and that the show follows the classic “old or middle-aged man has a cute young protege” narrative that is definitely not getting old after decades upon decades.