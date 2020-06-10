Remember when Modern Family won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series five years in a row? The Peabodys would never.

The Peabody Awards are given to “the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media,” and unlike many other award voting bodies, the jurors usually pick the worthiest programs. This year’s winners include Watchmen, Fleabag, Succession, Ramy, Stranger Things, When They See Us, and Chernobyl in the Entertainment category, and Apollo 11 and Surviving R. Kelly for Documentaries. The Simpsons also won an Institutional Award for finding new “ways to remain funny, fresh, and insightful while trusting and respecting its audience’s intelligence.”

“Of the 30 winners, PBS leads with seven, followed by HBO and Netflix with four each; and CNN and NBC with two. First-time winners, AppleTV+ and OWN, join Amazon Prime, Lifetime, and Hulu with one award each,” the Peabodys wrote in a statement. “Additional winning platforms include APM, BBC Sounds, Montana Public Radio, Newsday, WBBM Chicago, and WNYC Studios.” Congratulations to farting Jeremy Irons and “you can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Greggs” for winning a Peabody.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Entertainment

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“David Makes Man” (OWN)

“Dickinson” (Apple TV+)

“Fleabag” (Prime Video)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Documentaries

“Apollo 11” (CNN)

“For Sama” (PBS)

“Independent Lens: Hale County This Morning, This Evening” (PBS)

“POV: Inventing Tomorrow” (PBS)

“POV: Midnight Traveler” (PBS)

“POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs” (PBS)

“POV: The Silence of Others” (PBS)

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Lifetime)

“The Edge of Democracy” (Netflix)

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality”

Podcast/Radio

“Dolly Parton’s America” (WNYC)

“Have You Heard George’s Podcast?” (BBC Sounds)

“In the Dark: The Path Home” (APM Reports)

“Threshold: The Refuge” (Auricle Productions)

News

“A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness” (NBC News)

“American Betrayal” (NBC/MSNBC)

“Long Island Divided” (Newsday)

“The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America” (CNN)

“Unwarranted” (WBBM-TV)

Children’s & Youth

“Molly of Denali” (PBS Kids)