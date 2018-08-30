Getty Image

HBO is getting out of the soft-core porn game, unless its nudity is mixed with gratuitous violence and wins them a bevy of Emmys. But those still looking for shows like Real Sex and Taxicab Confessions for nudity and sexual exploration are getting some additional support from where they should be going for adult entertainment anyway: the Internet.

Deadline reports that the website PornHub has offered to revive the adult entertainment options HBO is turning its back on. The streaming pornography site has made a public offer to pick up the slack HBO is dropping after a The Los Angeles Times report on Tuesday revealed that the subscription cable channel will no longer have a “late night” section on its streaming service showing sexually explicit documentaries and soft core movies.

HBO no longer offering this kind of programming on TV or its app is a direct result of the rise of streaming sites like PornHub, which make adult entertainment a keyword search away. But brands like Real Sex and Taxicab Confessions are still recognizable, and PornHub says it’s willing to continue where HBO is leaving the adult properties behind.