Instead of singing an overplayed John Lennon song in the name of togetherness or something (couldn’t Gal at least have picked “How Do You Sleep”?), Ryan Reynolds is asking his famous friends to do some actual good. The Deadpool star, who recently donated $1 million to two food banks with his wife Blake Lively, recorded a video where he not only mocked THAT celebrity PSA, but also urged everyone to “flatten the curve.”

After thanking Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau for “tagging” him on Twitter, Reynolds said, “We need to work to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most. They’re the ones that are going to get us through this.” He, tongue firmly in cheek, continued, “Right after healthcare workers, of course. First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins, they’re great. Childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people.” Reynolds’ message then got serious:

“Look, stay at home, practice social-distancing, wash your hands. We are gonna get through this thing. We’re gonna get through this thing together.”

The actor then nominated “three great Canadians to spread the word,” including Barenaked Ladies member Steven Page and Seth Rogen, who recovered his own video.

The best thing about not leaving the house: you don’t have to brush your hair.

