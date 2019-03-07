Paramount Pictures

Joey Gaydos Jr., best known for playing “Zack” in the 2003 Jack Black film School of Rock, was arrested in Sarasota, Florida last month and charged with four felony charges for larceny and grand theft. According To TMZ, the former child star has been arrested four times in the last five weeks for stealing various guitars and an amplifier from multiple music stores in the area.

Apparently, Gaydos Jr. had been stealing the instruments and then selling them to pawn shops for quick cash. Before being busted for the fourth and final time, Gaydos Jr. had made away with a blue Epiphone Prophecy Les Paul valued at $800, a black Fender Stratocaster worth $699, and a Gibson Les Paul gold top with a $1,900 price tag.

The School of Rock star’s spree came to an end after police discovered security footage of the 27-year-old stealing a very recognizable Buddy Guy model Fender Stratocaster from Troll Music Store in Venice, Florida on February 7. The police distributed the footage and local music store owners in the area were placed on high alert. On Februrary 11, Gaydos Jr. entered a Sam Ash music store in Sarasota and was quickly recognized by the staff. When he attempted to walk out of the store with an unpaid for Les Paul, store staff followed him to his car and confronted him.

According to police, upon being arrested, Gaydos Jr. confessed to the crimes and cited a drug problem as motivation for the crimes. In court, however, Gaydos entered not guilty pleas.