San Diego Comic-Con 2021: All The Panels We Can’t Wait To Watch

While it might not be live, San Diego Comic-Con is back and jam-packed with dozens of panels featuring the cast and crew of all your favorite geeky shows. From Wednesday, July 21-Sunday, July 25, you can stream the entire event for free on Comic-Con’s YouTube Channel as well as catch tons of behind-the-scenes secrets and first looks at upcoming seasons. To help you navigate the five-day-long event and figure out which panels you simply cannot miss, here are some of the highlights from this year’s SDCC.

Netflix Geeked

If you watched Netflix’s first-ever Geek Week a month or so back, you’re probably very ready to hear more about everything shown. Lucky for us, SDCC will offer a closer look at several of the streaming service’s upcoming shows, such as Masters of the Universe: Revelation (July 23, 12 PM), Army of Thieves (July 25, 2 PM), the Fear Street Trilogy (July 23, 4 PM), The Last Mercenary (July 24, 3 PM), and Lucifer (July 24, 5 PM). Unfortunately, rather than keep all their shows in one block they’re a bit all over the place, but we’re excited nevertheless.

Animated Shows

If you’re a fan of adult animation, there is absolutely something for you at this year’s SDCC. On Friday, July 23, you can catch panels on Tuca and Bertie (11 AM), Adventure Time: Distant Lands (12 PM), and Rick and Morty (4 PM). On Saturday, July 24, a panel covering season 33 of The Simpsons and beyond that promises to “reveal the secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe” is taking place, prior to panels on Apple TV+’s Central Park (3 PM), Family Guy (4 PM), and American Dad (5 PM). Lastly, on Sunday, July 25, a Bob’s Burgers panel is taking place at 3 PM.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

While DC and Marvel are largely abstaining from this year’s SDCC, we’ll at least get a bit of superhero-packed content with a panel all about DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Cast members Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, Nick Zano, and Matt Ryan will all be in attendance, meaning regardless of who your fave is you’ll most likely be getting a few laughs and quotes from them. The panel starts Sunday, July 25 at noon PST and bonus: you can catch a brand new episode of Legends of Tomorrow later that night.

Doctor Who

While a Doctor Who panel featuring Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker, cast members John Bishop and Mandip Gill, and BBC showrunner Chris Chibnall is exciting enough, apparently a very special surprise guest is making an appearance. So, to all you Whovians out there, be sure to tune in Sunday, July 25 at 10 AM to catch who it is and what’s in store for the science-fiction staple.

The Walking Dead

Like The Walking Dead? If so, you have three hours of updates and panels to tide you over and get you hyped for everything coming to the zombie-filled franchise in the next few years. Saturday, July 24, you can catch Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick with the feature chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe, Scott M. Gimple, and various showrunners, executive producers, and cast members for a first look at season 7 of Fear of the Walking Dead. At 2 PM, Hardwick will lead a panel on The Walking Dead: The World Beyond‘s second season, followed by a good ol’ fashioned The Walking Dead panel all about the 24-episode final season coming this Fall.