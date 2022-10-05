Entertainment

Hollywood Records’ Podcast ‘The Big Score’ Sounds Like A Movie Music Lover’s Dream

by: Twitter

There are plenty of outstanding podcasts covering movie and television scoring, but there’s always room for one more. At least, that’s what Hollywood Records intends to prove when it releases its first slate of The Big Score episodes. The series is a combination docuseries and companion podcast show where composers discuss how they built the soundscapes for shows like Only Murders in the Building and Under the Banner of Heaven. This follows a format featured in shows like One Perfect Shot where the filmmakers themselves roll their sleeves up to deliver the insights, struggles, and triumphs of what they created.

It also seems to be an equal-opportunity series, interviewing composers from all streaming services and studios. Here’s the full lineup according to Variety:

10/6
Siddhartha Khosla
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Podcast + Docuseries

Jeff Ament
FX’s Under The Banner of Heaven (Hulu)
Docuseries

Pilou
Not Okay (Searchlight Pictures)
Docuseries

10/11
Daniel Pemberton
See How They Run (Searchlight Pictures)
Podcast + Docuseries

10/18
Ian Hultquist and Drum & Lace
Rosaline (20th Century Studios/Hulu)
Docuseries

Amanda Jones
Super/Natural (National Geographic/Disney +)
Docuseries

10/25
Carter Burwell
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Podcast + Docuseries

11/2
Daniel Pemberton
Amsterdam (20th Century Studios)
Podcast + Docuseries

11/9
Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest
Reasonable Doubt (Onyx Collective/Hulu)
Podcast + Docuseries

Double the Pemberton? This podcast is wild.

It looks sharp and sounds even better. It’s incredible what the right hands can do with Home Depot buckets and a full orchestra at their disposal.

(via Variety)

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×