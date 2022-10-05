Hollywood Records’ Podcast ‘The Big Score’ Sounds Like A Movie Music Lover’s Dream

There are plenty of outstanding podcasts covering movie and television scoring, but there’s always room for one more. At least, that’s what Hollywood Records intends to prove when it releases its first slate of The Big Score episodes. The series is a combination docuseries and companion podcast show where composers discuss how they built the soundscapes for shows like Only Murders in the Building and Under the Banner of Heaven. This follows a format featured in shows like One Perfect Shot where the filmmakers themselves roll their sleeves up to deliver the insights, struggles, and triumphs of what they created.

It also seems to be an equal-opportunity series, interviewing composers from all streaming services and studios. Here’s the full lineup according to Variety:

10/6

Siddhartha Khosla

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Podcast + Docuseries

Jeff Ament

FX’s Under The Banner of Heaven (Hulu)

Docuseries

Pilou

Not Okay (Searchlight Pictures)

Docuseries

10/11

Daniel Pemberton

See How They Run (Searchlight Pictures)

Podcast + Docuseries

10/18

Ian Hultquist and Drum & Lace

Rosaline (20th Century Studios/Hulu)

Docuseries

Amanda Jones

Super/Natural (National Geographic/Disney +)

Docuseries

10/25

Carter Burwell

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Podcast + Docuseries

11/2

Daniel Pemberton

Amsterdam (20th Century Studios)

Podcast + Docuseries

11/9

Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest

Reasonable Doubt (Onyx Collective/Hulu)

Podcast + Docuseries

Double the Pemberton? This podcast is wild.

It looks sharp and sounds even better. It’s incredible what the right hands can do with Home Depot buckets and a full orchestra at their disposal.

(via Variety)