VRV

Open Mike Eagle is a hip-hop artist and comedian (and friend of Uproxx) probably best known for his music and his upcoming Comedy Central series, The New Negroes. Additionally, today marks the launch of his new talk show, co-hosted by Dani Fernandez, called Live From WZRD. According to the press materials for the show, Live From WZRD is a VRV show about wizardry that is “shot in the student-run TV studio at East Gatewood Wizarding Community College (a 2-year accredited wizarding school in La Crescenta, CA)” and will feature “on-set segments with celebrity guests and characters from around the school.” You can watch the show here.

Open Mike was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule to participate in our vaunted twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Whiskey or tequila and soda. I try to keep my poison low calorie.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

On Twitter its Aparna Nancherla. On Instagram it’s nobody. I hate Instagram and I can’t stop looking at it.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

Lots and lots of single-season anime. Most recently DARLING in the FRANXX.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

A very thicc lobster. Super thicc.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Twitter dot com, Kotaku.com, and probably YouTube.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

It’s either MF Doom or They Might Be Giants.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Keep doing sit-ups.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“The 70s X-Men offshoot The Starjammers”

9. Dogs or cats?

Neither.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Man, I just saw Arcade Fire on the perfect amount of edibles last summer.