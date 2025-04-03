Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.

15. Common Side Effects (Max) Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have been attached to some of the best TV comedies of the last 30 years, including Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons, and The Office for Daniels and Beavis and Butt-Head and Silicon Valley for Judge. They also co-created King of the Hill. Their latest collaboration is producing Common Side Effects, a surreal Adult Swim animated series about the “world’s greatest medicine” from creators Joseph Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (30 Rock). Episodes will stream the next day on Max. Watch it on Max 14. Deli Boys (Hulu) Hulu’s Deli Boys is a crime-comedy about a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything following their father’s sudden death and are forced to reckon with his secret life of misdeeds as they try to take up his mantle in the underworld. The cast includes Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan. Watch it on Hulu

13. Adolescence (Netflix) Adolescence is being called the best new show of 2025. Find out why here. Watch it on Netflix 12. Sing Sing (Max) Colman Domingo, one of the finest actors of his generation, got a well-deserved Oscar nomination for his performance in Sing Sing. The heartbreaking but hopeful film follows Divine G (Domingo), who is imprisoned at Sing Sing Correctional Facility for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men, many of whom are played by formerly imprisoned actors. Watch it on Max

11. The Residence (Netflix) The latest Shondaland production is The Residence, a screwball comedy starring Uzo Aduba as a detective who is tasked with solving a murder at The White House. “The Residence is a different take and spin on the house that we all know — it’s a peek inside a world that we don’t often get to see,” the Orange Is A New Black actress said. “The show begs the question, ‘Who runs the house?’ And the answer is not what we think it is.” Watch it on Netflix 10. Wicked (Peacock) Celebrate the streaming premiere of Wicked — the Oscar-winning movie musical starring Ariana Grande and the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem, I mean, Cynthia Erivo — by learning all about the “wicked witch of the east, bro” viral video. Or reading about Grande’s long (yellow brick) road to playing Galinda. If you’re going to defy gravity, though, do that on your time. Watch it on Peacock

9. Holland (Prime Video) Nicole Kidman is in so many streaming shows that it feels like a treat when she returns to her roots as a Movie Star. In Holland, she plays Nancy Vandergroot, who has a seemingly picture-perfect life with her husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill). But she begins to suspect something is amiss. The thriller is directed by Mimi Cave in her first film since 2022’s Fresh. Watch it on Prime Video 8. Survival of the Thickest (Netflix) Michelle Buteau’s romantic-comedy series Survival of the Thickest returns for season 2. The ensemble cast of the “love letter to New York” includes Buteau, Tone Bell, Tasha Smith, Marouane Zotti, Peppermint, Garcelle Beauvais, Anthony Michael Lopez, and Liza Treyger, along with guest stars Anderson .Paak, Deon Cole, Tika Sumpter, Monét X Change, Honey Balenciaga, Sandra Bernhard, and Bevy Smith. Watch it on Netflix

7. A Complete Unknown (Hulu) Timothée Chalamet nearly won an Oscar for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. But he won my heart for his answer when I asked him to name his favorite Dylan song. “It changes every day,” he said. “Today, I’ll say ‘Outlaw Blues,’ because, I could be wrong, I’m sure I’m wrong, but it’s been very hard for me to ever find a live version of him doing ‘Outlaw Blues.’ And it’s also, conversely, one of the Dylan tracks from that period that has a crazy kick to it and a crazy energy. And to me, one of the underrated songs of that time period.” You can read the rest of the interview here. Watch it on Hulu 6. The White Lotus (Max) The White Lotus returns with a new location (Thailand) and a new group of talented actors playing emotionally- and spiritually-empty rich folks. The cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Blackpink’s Lisa, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood. “I do feel like the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one,” creator Mike White teased. Watch it on Max

5. The Studio (Apple TV Plus) The first thing you should know about The Studio is that there’s diarrhea zombies. The second thing to know about The Studio is that the diarrhea zombies are actually from a fake movie within the show, an industry satire starring Seth Rogen. His character, Matt, is tasked with saving Continental Studios in an ever-changing industry. The stacked cast also includes Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Rebecca Hall, Olivia Wilde, Chase Sui Wonders, Catherine O’Hara, and Bryan Cranston. The Studio is one of the funniest shows of 2025. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 4. Pulse (Netflix) Willa Fitzgerald has been around for a few years (shout out to MTV’s Scream), but she got a long-overdue movie star-making role in last year’s thrilling and disturbing Strange Darling. She’s also the lead in Pulse, Netflix’s first medical drama. Created by Zoe Robyn, it’s about a third-year resident, Dr. Danny Simms (Fitzgerald), who “juggles mounting relationship tensions alongside the high stakes of working in an emergency room in Miami — including the threat of a hurricane.” It’s a nice accompaniment to The Pitt. Watch it on Netflix

3. Lazarus (Max) Shinichirō Watanabe directed one of the greatest anime series of all-time in Cowboy Bebop. His latest project (which he created) is Adult Swim’s Lazarus, a thriller about a so-called miracle drug, Hapna. However, it’s later discovered that there’s a deadly side effect: anyone who has taken Hapna will die. It’s up to a task force of agents to create a vaccine in only 30 days. Watch it on Max 2. The Bondsman (Prime Video) Kevin Bacon? As a murdered bounty hunter? Who’s brought back to life by the Devil? To kill demons and bring them back to Hell? Yeah, that’ll do. The Bondsman also features Jennifer Nettles (Aimee-Leigh from The Righteous Gemstones!) and Damon Herriman (Dewey Crowe from Justified!) as well as Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy. Watch it on Prime Video