Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

15. The Decameron (Netflix) Tony Hale has a pretty solid track record when it comes to comedies. Buster in Arrested Development, Gary in Veep, FORKY in Toy Story 4 (do not hold Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip against him). Next up is The Decameron, which is like if The White Lotus took place during the bubonic plague pandemic (or as actress Jessica Plummer described it, “Love Island, but back in the day”). The social satire is getting rave reviews for being “the best apocalyptic ensemble comedy since Clue.” Grab your juice and start watching. Watch it on Netflix 14. Futurama (Hulu) Last season on Futurama, Fry, Leela, Bender, & Co. took on an Amazon-like company formed by Mom; caught a rage virus; and got turned into toys (that was a weird one). In season 12 (which is technically the second half of season eight if you go by production order, but let’s stick with Hulu’s season designations for the sake of ease), the gang “embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee.” Guest stars include Danny Trejo, Cara Delevingne, and Kyle Maclachlan. (Read more about the new season here.) Watch it on hulu

13. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Hulu) A while back, I remember seeing someone online make the case for Planet of the Apes as the most consistently good movie franchise. That’s overstating things (how soon we forget Ape Lincoln?), but there are more keepers than stinkers in the series, especially among the recent films. Surprise box office hit Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes needed to justify its existence following the strong conclusion to the Caesar trilogy — and it did. The 10th overall Planet of the Apes features typically CGI work and a stirring story about determination. You won’t hate every ape you see, from chimpan-A to chimpan-Z. Watch it on hulu 12. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount Plus) 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem made a decent amount of money at the box office and received strong reviews — but doesn’t it still feel under-appreciated? It’s a really good movie (and should have been nominated for an Oscar over Elemental)! Paramount Plus spin-off series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is set in the same universe as Mutant Mayhem, and the animation looks just as cool as it does in the film. The voice cast of the Turtles (Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon) is back, too, as well as Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil. Watch it on Paramount Plus

11. Mr. Throwback (Peacock) It’s a Happy Endings reunion! (Kind of!) Mr. Throwback brings together Happy Endings creator David Caspe and star Adam Pally in a mockumentary series about a memorabilia dealer who reunites with a member of his sixth-grade basketball team: a fellow named 10-time NBA all-star Steph Curry. The cast also includes SNL favorite Ego Nwodim and The Afterparty’s Adyen Mayeri. Watch it on Peacock 10. Emily in Paris (Netflix) She’s still Emily, she’s still in Paris, and she still has questionable outfits. Watch it on Netflix

9. Immaculate (Hulu) Still not on the Sydney Sweeney bandwagon? You will be after watching Immaculate. The horror film stars Tank’s mom as a devout American nun who travels to a convent in Italy where things aren’t quite as they initially appear. Hate it when that happens. The wild ending, in particular, is pretty great. Watch it on Hulu 8. Solar Opposites (Hulu) Solar Opposites doesn’t get as much love and attention as Rick and Morty, another science-fiction/comedy animated series, but it should. The show goes to some truly unexpected places, including The Wall and SilverCops side-stories, and the voice cast of Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack do fine work as the chaotic former residents of Planet Shlorp. I would die for the Pupa (assuming it doesn’t kill me first). Watch it on Hulu

7. Industry (Max) This third season of Industry, overall, convinces me that there will be a future moment when this series will move beyond scoring critical acclaim and maintaining a loyal but relatively modest audience. Years into the future, this show could catch on with a whole new audience and be streamed into oblivion in a Suits-like way. That USA Network show maintained a dedicated enough audience to last a decade, but years later, the show’s exploding popularity on Netflix led NBC to double back and find new life in the franchise. It’s very easy to imagine Industry someday harnessing broad streaming appeal in the same way. (You can read our review here.) Watch it on Max 6. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Max) The world did Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga dirty. Maybe it’s not a stone-cold masterpiece like Mad Max: Fury Road, but few films are. The George Miller epic deserves better than making less money at the domestic box office than It Ends With Us. It has the best action sequence of the year, Anya Taylor-Joy rules, and Chris Hemsworth gives a genuinely Oscar-worthy performance. Also, there’s a character named Pissboy. Fire up Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Max and make it the hit it should have been when it was in theaters. Watch it on Max

5. Bad Monkey (Apple TV Plus) Scrubs, Ted Lasso, and Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence’s comedy empire expands with Bad Monkey, a good show with a fun premise: Vince Vaughn plays a former cop who is now a health inspector in the Florida Keys. “But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey,” according to the plot synopsis. The show is based on author Carl Hiaasen’s novel of the same name, and has fun summer binge written all over it. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 4. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (Max) The Yellowstone fans did not show up for the theatrical run for Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, Kevin Costner’s passion project that cost him a lot of money but made very little of it at the box office. Maybe now that dads don’t have to leave the couch to watch it, they’ll give the Western a shot, and Warner Bros. Pictures will finally announce a release for Chapter 2. Watch it on Max

3. The Killer (Peacock) Michael Haneke. Takashi Shimizu. George Sluizer. What do these directors have in common? They all remade their own films. John Woo is the latest addition to the list. The legendary filmmaker directed both 1989’s The Killer, one of the greatest action movies of all-time, and 2024’s The Killer, which stars Omar Sy and Nathalie Emmanuel. “It’s hard to not look cool when you have two guns and you’re sliding or jumping,” the Game of Thrones actress said. In other words, it’s hard not to look cool in a John Woo action movie. Watch it on Peacock 2. Incoming (Netflix) A Superbad-style teen comedy from a pair of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writers? OK! Directed by Dave Chernin and John Chernin (who also co-wrote the screenplay), Incoming is about a group of freshman boys attending their first high school party with drinking, fighting, and drugs. The cast is a mix of relative newcomers, including Mason Thames, Ramon Reed, Raphael Alejandro, Isabella Ferreira, and Bardia Seiri, and long-time favorites, like Bobby Cannavale and Kaitlin Olson. The TikTok teens will lose it for Loren Gray; I’m here for Sweet Dee. Watch it on Netflix