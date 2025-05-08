Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.

15. Dying for Sex (Hulu) Based on the acclaimed podcast, Dying for Sex follows Molly Kochan (Michelle Williams) who decides to leave her husband (Jay Duplass) after being diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer in order to explore her sexual desires for the first time. She’s joined on her journey of exploration by her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate). The heart-tugging comedy-drama series was created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, who also created New Girl. Watch it on Hulu 14. Hacks (Max) The last time we checked in with Hacks, Deborah (Jean Smart) succeeded in her life-long dream to become a late-night host — but not without betraying her friend and writing partner Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who holds a secret over Deborah. And she’s not afraid to use it. Season 4 finds tensions between the two rising while working on the show. Watch it on Max

13. The Last of Us (Max) The Last of Us season 2 picks up five years after the season 1 finale, when Joel (Pedro Pascal) killed a bunch of Fireflies to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and then (to put it vaguely) lied to her. Now, they’re “drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” Get ready for more Clickers, more heartbreak, and the introduction of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), one of the more polarizing characters in video game history. Watch it on Max 12. The Rehearsal (Max) The Rehearsal, the most brilliantly deadpan show on TV, stars Nathan Fielder as a man on a mission to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. In season 2, the urgency of his project grows as he puts his resources toward an issue that affects us all: commercial aviation. It’s good to see that laptop harness again. Watch it on Max

11. Étoile (Prime Video) Étoile is the new show from Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Set in New York City and Paris, the ballet drama follows the dancers and staff of two fictional ballet companies, Le Ballet National in France and Metropolitan Ballet Theater in the United States, as they embark on an ambitious plan to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars. It’s a world ASP knows well: she used to be a dancer before focusing on her writing career. Watch it on Prime Video 10. You (Netflix) Sorry, Cardi B, but this is the final season of You. You can read all about what’s in store for Joe here, but let’s give it up for the latest addition to the cast, Madeline Brewer. The actress, who plays free-spirit bookseller employee Bronte, kills (no pun intended?) it in everything she’s in, especially The Handmaid’s Tale and Cam. “I think they do it really, really beautifully,” Brewer said about the final season of You, “I also think that the finale episode is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of. I’m so proud of it.” Watch it on Netflix

9. Andor (Disney Plus) Andor is not only the best Star Wars show. It ranks high among the Star Wars, well, anything — movies, books, video games. The politically-charged series takes place as war draws near and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Here’s more: “Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.” We know how the story ends, but it’s been a blast(er) getting there. Watch it on Disney Plus 8. Black Bag (Peacock) Black Bag is a fun, sexy spy movie from Steven Soderbergh that stars Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Marisa Abela (Yas from Industry!), Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan — and it didn’t even make its budget back at the box office? Come on, America. Do better! You’re out of excuses now that Black Bag is on streaming. It’s one of the year’s best. Watch it on Peacock

7. The Four Seasons (Netflix) The Four Seasons comes from the all-star team of Tina Fey (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, etc.), Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock, the canceled-too-soon Great News, Peacock’s shockingly good Saved by the Bell), and Lang Fisher (the sweetly funny Never Have I Ever). Based on the 1981 movie of the same name, it follows three married couples — Kate (Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani) — across spring, summer, fall, and winter. It’s a breezy and heartfelt good time. Watch it on Netflix 6. Another Simple Favor (Prime Video) Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are back for Paul Feig’s Another Simple Favor. In the sequel to the 2018 film, Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reunite on the island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to an old-money businessman. But there’s murder afoot! Well, murder, new extravagant outfits, and a wild sex scene. Watch it on Prime Video

5. Octopus! (Prime Video) Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s new show is about an octopus. Or more accurately, an octopus! Exclamation mark very much intended. The documentary series, which is also narrated by Waller-Bridge, follows the eight-legged ocean dweller through its lifespan, as well as “an eclectic mix of characters” who have a special connection to them, including 30 Rock‘s Tracy Morgan (he’s a big fan). It’s weird enough to work. Watch it on Prime Video 4. Heart Eyes (Netflix) Just because it’s no longer Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy Heart Eyes. The throwback slasher is directed by Werewolves Within’s Josh Ruben and stars Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding as co-workers who are mistaken for a couple by a lovey dovey-hunting killer with (you’ll never believe it) hearts for eyes. Give it a heart on Letterboxd, I dare you. Watch it on Netflix

3. Summer of 69 (Hulu) Summer of 69 received strong reviews coming out of South by Southwest, where it premiered earlier this year. Directed by the very funny Jillian Bell in her feature-length debut, the comedy is about an awkward high school student (Sam Morelos) who hires an exotic dancer (Chloe Fineman) to help seduce her longtime crush before graduation. If you’ve ever wanted to hear a stripper do a Jennifer Coolidge impression, this is the movie for you! Watch it on Hulu 2. Forever (Netflix) Following on the heels of the delightful movie Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. comes another adaptation of a Judy Blume book. Inspired by the 1975 novel of the same name, Forever is described as an “epic love story of two Black teens,” high school students Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.), as they prepare for college. The reviews are off the charts for the series, which was adapted by Girlfriends creator Mara Brock Akil. If you don’t watch Forever, you’ll regret it, well, forever. Watch it on Netflix