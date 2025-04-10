Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.

15. Deli Boys (Hulu) Hulu’s Deli Boys is a crime-comedy about a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything following their father’s sudden death and are forced to reckon with his secret life of misdeeds as they try to take up his mantle in the underworld. The cast includes Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan. Watch it on Hulu 14. Adolescence (Netflix) Adolescence is being called the best new show of 2025. Find out why here. Watch it on Netflix

13. Wicked (Peacock) Celebrate the streaming premiere of Wicked — the Oscar-winning movie musical starring Ariana Grande and the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem, I mean, Cynthia Erivo — by learning all about the “wicked witch of the east, bro” viral video. Or reading about Grande’s long (yellow brick) road to playing Galinda. If you’re going to defy gravity, though, do that on your time. Watch it on Peacock 12. Sing Sing (Max) Colman Domingo, one of the finest actors of his generation, got a well-deserved Oscar nomination for his performance in Sing Sing. The heartbreaking but hopeful film follows Divine G (Domingo), who is imprisoned at Sing Sing Correctional Facility for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men, many of whom are played by formerly imprisoned actors. Watch it on Max

11. The Studio (Apple TV Plus) The first thing you should know about The Studio is that there’s diarrhea zombies. The second thing to know about The Studio is that the diarrhea zombies are actually from a fake movie within the show, an industry satire starring Seth Rogen. His character, Matt, is tasked with saving Continental Studios in an ever-changing industry. The stacked cast also includes Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Rebecca Hall, Olivia Wilde, Chase Sui Wonders, Catherine O’Hara, and Bryan Cranston. The Studio is one of the funniest shows of 2025. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 10. Pulse (Netflix) Willa Fitzgerald has been around for a few years (shout out to MTV’s Scream), but she got a long-overdue movie star-making role in last year’s thrilling and disturbing Strange Darling. She’s also the lead in Pulse, Netflix’s first medical drama. Created by Zoe Robyn, it’s about a third-year resident, Dr. Danny Simms (Fitzgerald), who “juggles mounting relationship tensions alongside the high stakes of working in an emergency room in Miami — including the threat of a hurricane.” It’s a nice accompaniment to The Pitt. Watch it on Netflix

9. Lazarus (Max) Shinichirō Watanabe directed one of the greatest anime series of all-time in Cowboy Bebop. His latest project (which he created) is Adult Swim’s Lazarus, a thriller about a so-called miracle drug, Hapna. However, it’s later discovered that there’s a deadly side effect: anyone who has taken Hapna will die. It’s up to a task force of agents to create a vaccine in only 30 days. Watch it on Max 8. The Bondsman (Prime Video) Kevin Bacon? As a murdered bounty hunter? Who’s brought back to life by the Devil? To kill demons and bring them back to Hell? Yeah, that’ll do. The Bondsman also features Jennifer Nettles (Aimee-Leigh from The Righteous Gemstones!) and Damon Herriman (Dewey Crowe from Justified!) as well as Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy. Watch it on Prime Video

7. Dying for Sex (Hulu) Based on one of the best non-fiction podcasts of 2020, Dying for Sex follows Molly Kochan (played by the always-great Michelle Williams) who decides to leave her husband (Jay Duplass) after being diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer in order to explore her sexual desires for the first time. She’s joined on her journey of exploration by her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate). The heart-tugging comedy-drama series was created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, who also created New Girl. Watch it on Hulu 6. Doctor Who (Disney Plus) The latest season (or “series,” if we’re being British about it) of Doctor Who has Ncuti Gatwa returning as the Doctor. This time around, he meets Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) and begins a quest to get her back to Earth. However, a mysterious force stops their return, and they face new dangers while learning why. Watch it on Disney Plus

5. Your Friends and Neighbors (Apple TV Plus) Can you believe it’s been 10 years since Mad Men ended? On a related note, I could go for a Coke right about now. Anyway, Jon Hamm’s new show, Your Friends and Neighbors, has him playing a different kind of character than Don Draper: a hedge fund manager who gets fired and begins stealing from his neighbors’ homes, “only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.” The Your Friends and Neighbors cast also includes Olivia Munn and the always-welcome Amanda Peet. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 4. Black Mirror (Netflix) Get a load of the cast for Black Mirror season 7: Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, Tracee Ellis Ross, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Ben Bailey Smith, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Harriet Walter, Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, Michele Austin, Paul Giamatti (!!!), Patsy Ferran, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, and Osy Ikhile, as well as Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry returning from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Not bad! Watch it on Netflix

3. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (played by Elisabeth Moss) is pulled back into the fight to take down Gilead. She’s joined by Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley), while Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to reform society. It’s a story of hope, courage, and resilience in the pursuit of justice — timely! There’s also a sequel series on the horizon. Watch it on Hulu 2. Hacks (Max) The last time we checked in with Hacks, Deborah (played by Jean Smart) succeeded in her life-long dream to become a late-night host — but not without betraying her friend and writing partner Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who holds a secret over Deborah. And she’s not afraid to use it. Season 4 finds tensions between the two rising while working on the show. Watch it on Max