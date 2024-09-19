Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

15. Futurama (Hulu) Last season on Futurama, Fry, Leela, Bender, & Co. took on an Amazon-like company formed by Mom; caught a rage virus; and got turned into toys (that was a weird one). In season 12 (which is technically the second half of season eight if you go by production order, but let’s stick with Hulu’s season designations for the sake of ease), the gang “embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee.” Guest stars include Danny Trejo, Cara Delevingne, and Kyle Maclachlan. (Read more about the new season here.) Watch it on hulu 14. Industry (Max) This third season of Industry, overall, convinces me that there will be a future moment when this series will move beyond scoring critical acclaim and maintaining a loyal but relatively modest audience. Years into the future, this show could catch on with a whole new audience and be streamed into oblivion in a Suits-like way. That USA Network show maintained a dedicated enough audience to last a decade, but years later, the show’s exploding popularity on Netflix led NBC to double back and find new life in the franchise. It’s very easy to imagine Industry someday harnessing broad streaming appeal in the same way. (You can read our review here.) Watch it on Max

13. Bad Monkey (Apple TV Plus) Scrubs, Ted Lasso, and Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence’s comedy empire expands with Bad Monkey, a good show with a fun premise: Vince Vaughn plays a former cop who is now a health inspector in the Florida Keys. “But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey,” according to the plot synopsis. The show is based on author Carl Hiaasen’s novel of the same name, and has fun summer binge written all over it. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 12. Only Murders In The Building (Hulu) There’s been two big changes to Only Murders in the Building: the season is largely set in Los Angeles instead of New York City, and Selena Gomez is now Emmy nominee Selena Gomez. But what hasn’t changed is that the Martins, Steve and Short, are as funny as ever. Outside of that trio, the season 4 cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind (!!!), Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Michael Cyril Creighton, and recent Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Watch it on Hulu

11. Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock) On October 26, 1970, Muhammad Ali made his return to boxing following a multi-year suspension. That same night, a hustler named Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams (played by Kevin Hart) hosted a party in Atlanta that ended with a $1 million heist. The Peacock eight-episode limited series is based on this event, as the Chicken Man tries to clear his name by attempting to convince one of the first Black detectives (Don Cheadle) in the city’s police force to bring those responsible to justice. The stacked ensemble also includes Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Chloe Bailey, Lori Harvey, and Samuel L. Jackson Watch it on Peacock 10. Rebel Ridge (Netflix) Here’s a promise: if you make a movie as good as Green Room, I will watch whatever you make for the rest of your career. Rebel Ridge is the latest film from director and writer Jeremy Saulnier, and it stars Aaron Pierre as a former Marine who “grapples his way through a web of small-town corruption when an attempt to post bail for his cousin escalates into a violent standoff with the local police chief. He didn’t start this fight, but he will finish it.” And hey, if he wants to take out some neo-Nazis along the way, that would be cool, too. Watch it on Netflix

9. English Teacher (Hulu) You might know Brian Jordan Alvarez from his videos on TikTok and Instagram as TJ Mack, the singer of earworm “Sitting.” He’s also the star and creator of English Teacher, about a teacher who “often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional, and political aspects of working at a high school. Evan wants to be a principled person but often runs into trouble because of it.” His first lesson to his students: sitting is the opposite of standing. Watch it on Hulu 8. Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus) There’s a few things you should know about Slow Horses: 1. As we previously wrote: “Each season is six episodes long and focuses on a distinct mystery or conspiracy and is full of little twists and turns and double-crosses. Sometimes there are stolen diamonds. Sometimes the slow horses will reveal themselves to be drug addicts or gambling addicts and it’ll muck everything up for a little. Sometimes you’ll be watching someone do something and assume they’re taking a brave and bold stance for righteousness and then realize they’ve been manipulated into accidentally doing the bidding of someone smarter and more conniving than they are.” 2. There is so much farting. Like, even more than you think. 3. You should watch this really good show. Watch it on Apple TV Plus

7. The Old Man (Hulu) The old man is back, and now he’s even older! In season 2 of the John Wick-like FX series, former CIA agent Dan Chase (played by Jeff “The Dude” Bridges) and ex-FBI assistant director Harold Harper (John Lithgow) are tasked with finding Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped. But “as the stakes rise and secrets are uncovered, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis with dire implications,” according to the official plot synopsis, while Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) makes “surprising moves into Chase’s world.” Watch it on Hulu 6. How to Die Alone (Hulu) Created by and starring Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone is about a “broke, fat, Black” employee at NYC’s JFK Airport who decides to change her life around following an accident at work. The comedy-drama series is about facing your fears, and Rothwell is a delight in the lead role. Give it a watch before she returns to The White Lotus for season three. Watch it on Hulu

5. I Saw the TV Glow (Max) If you have an unhealthy relationship with TV shows (if you’re reading this, you probably do), have I got a movie for you! Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow follows two outcasts played by Jaden Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine who bond over a shared affection for The Pink Opaque, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer-like series with a deep, very ’90s lore. It’s a wonderful film not only about nostalgia, but also gender dysphoria. There’s a killer soundtrack, too. Watch it on Max 4. Agatha All Along (Disney Plus) The first Marvel Cinematic Universe show with a bare butt scene is a WandaVision spin-off about Kathryn Hahn’s breakout character, Agatha Harkness. Prepare to have *that song* stuck in your head again. The “gayest show” in the MCU stable also stars Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Joe Locke. Watch it on Disney Plus

3. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) Following the (uncomfortable) success of Dahmer, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s “Monster” limited series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. This time, the focus is on the Menéndez brothers (played by Nicholas Alexander and Chavez Cooper Koch) who killed their parents (Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny), and the subsequent trial that turned into a media sensation. A third season has already been announced with Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein. Watch it on Netflix 2. His Three Daughters (Netflix) I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: more movies should star the wonderful trio of Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen. So thank god for His Three Daughters, which follows three estranged sisters (bet you can guess who they’re played by!) as they reunite to care for their ailing father. The drama has been called the best movie of the year, which, again, is what happens when you put Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen in the same cast. Watch it on Netflix