15. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV Plus) Presumed Innocent is guilty… of having an all-star collection of talent! Created by David E. Kelley and produced by Gracie Abrams‘ somewhat famous father, the legal thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a chief deputy prosecutor who is suspected of murder. Per Apple TV Plus: “The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.” Fun fact: Gyllenhaal’s character was played by Harrison Ford in the 1990 movie of the same name. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 14. My Lady Jane (Prime Video) Meet your summer TV obsession. My Lady Jane is a “radical retelling” of the life of Lady Jane Grey, who was the queen of England for nine days in 1553. She was executed soon after. But what if none of that happened? My Lady Jane, which stars Emily Bader in the title role, is “an epic tale of true love and high adventure, where the damsel in distress saves herself, her true love, and then the Kingdom.” Also, shape shifters (with some Buffy thrown in there, too). Watch it on Prime Video

13. Sunny (Apple TV Plus) Vulture recently pointed out that Rashida Jones has never hosted Saturday Night Live despite a) being friends with a lot of SNL folks, and b) she has the comedic chops. The campaign to get Rashida Jones in Studio 8H (with musical guest Vampire Weekend?) begins… as soon as I finish watching Sunny. The Apple TV+ series stars the Parks and Rec actress as Suzie, an American living in Japan who is gifted a robot following the disappearance of her husband and son. Together, they attempt to find out what happened to her family. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 12. Sausage Party: Foodtopia (Prime Video) Sausage Party, the 2016 movie that was the highest-grossing R-rated animated film of all-time until Demon Slayer: Mugen Train came along, has been reheated as a streaming series. Prime Video’s proudly vulgar Sausage Party: Foodtopia is set after the events of the movie, with Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy, the characters voiced by Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, and Edward Norton, respectively, attempting to build their own society. The rest of the voice cast includes Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Yassir Lester, and Natasha Rothwell. Expect lots of food puns and orgies. Watch it on Prime Video

11. Wicked Little Letters (Netflix) A British mystery-comedy starring Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley? Yeah, that’ll do. Wicked Little Letters is about an English seaside town in the 1920s that gets upended by scandalous mail (or whatever they call it there). A boisterous Irish migrant named Rose (Buckley) is charged with the crime, but as the townspeople, including buttoned-up local Edith (Colman) do their own investigation, “they suspect that something is amiss, and Rose may not be the culprit after all.” The trailer is very charming. Watch it on Netflix 10. Cobra Kai (Netflix) What Netflix’s Cobra Kai has pulled off over the years is nothing less than magical. The underdog spin off (which revived a franchise that celebrates underdogs) has accomplished what few TV shows or movies could have ever hoped for: successfully rebooting a 1980s entity while appealing to Gen Z to an even greater degree than capturing the original The Karate Kid audience. (You can read the full review here.) Watch it on Netflix

9. Time Bandits (Apple TV Plus) Based on the Terry Gilliam movie of the same name, Time Bandits is about a lonely 11-year-old boy who joins a group of time-traveling thieves played by, among others, Lisa Kudrow. The fantasy-adventure series is created by Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), Iain Morris (The Inbetweeners), and Taika Waititi, who tends to do his best work — What We Do in the Shadows and Reservation Dogs — in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 8. The Decameron (Netflix) Tony Hale has a pretty solid track record when it comes to comedies. Buster in Arrested Development, Gary in Veep, FORKY in Toy Story 4 (do not hold Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip against him). Next up is The Decameron, which is like if The White Lotus took place during the bubonic plague pandemic (or as actress Jessica Plummer described it, “Love Island, but back in the day”). The social satire is getting rave reviews for being “the best apocalyptic ensemble comedy since Clue.” Grab your juice and start watching. Watch it on Netflix

7. Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video) A Batman animated series? It’ll never work. Prime Video’s Batman: Caped Crusader comes from creator Bruce Timm, one of the creative minds behind arguably the best-ever screen adaptation of the Dark Knight: Batman: The Animated Series. The new series has been described as “everything that Bruce Timm wanted to do in the original series but because it ran on a kid’s channel, he wasn’t able to do it,” and stars Hamish Linklater as Batman, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn, Diedrich Bader as Two-Face, Christina Ricci as Catwoman, and in a fun bit of casting, Minnie Driver as Penguin. Watch it on Prime Video 6. Futurama (Hulu) Last season on Futurama, Fry, Leela, Bender, & Co. took on an Amazon-like company formed by Mom; caught a rage virus; and got turned into toys (that was a weird one). In season 12 (which is technically the second half of season eight if you go by production order, but let’s stick with Hulu’s season designations for the sake of ease), the gang “embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee.” Guest stars include Danny Trejo, Cara Delevingne, and Kyle Maclachlan. (Read more about the new season here.) Watch it on hulu

5. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Hulu) A while back, I remember seeing someone online make the case for Planet of the Apes as the most consistently good movie franchise. That’s overstating things (how soon we forget Ape Lincoln?), but there are more keepers than stinkers in the series, especially among the recent films. Surprise box office hit Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes needed to justify its existence following the strong conclusion to the Caesar trilogy — and it did. The 10th overall Planet of the Apes features typically CGI work and a stirring story about determination. You won’t hate every ape you see, from chimpan-A to chimpan-Z. Watch it on hulu 4. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Paramount Plus) 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem made a decent amount of money at the box office and received strong reviews — but doesn’t it still feel under-appreciated? It’s a really good movie (and should have been nominated for an Oscar over Elemental)! Paramount Plus spin-off series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is set in the same universe as Mutant Mayhem, and the animation looks just as cool as it does in the film. The voice cast of the Turtles (Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon) is back, too, as well as Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil. Watch it on Paramount Plus

3. Mr. Throwback (Peacock) It’s a Happy Endings reunion! (Kind of!) Mr. Throwback brings together Happy Endings creator David Caspe and star Adam Pally in a mockumentary series about a memorabilia dealer who reunites with a member of his sixth-grade basketball team: a fellow named 10-time NBA all-star Steph Curry. The cast also includes SNL favorite Ego Nwodim and The Afterparty’s Adyen Mayeri. Watch it on Peacock 2. The Instigators (Apple TV Plus) A Damon / Affleck movie that isn’t Matt and Ben?!? Now I’ve seen everything. The Instigators stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck as unlikely partners in a heist, but when things go south, they “find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police but also by backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses,” according to the official synopsis. The rest of the cast is stacked — including Hong Chau, Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, and Ron Perlman — although following the Road House debacle, it would be nice to see a movie directed by Doug Liman in a theater again. Watch it on Apple TV Plus