Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

15. Severance (Apple TV Plus) After a long, long break, one of the best shows on TV is back. Severance picks up where season 1 left off, with Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Helly Riggs), Dylan (Dylan), and Irving (Irving Bailiff) trifling with the severance barrier, “leading them further down a path of woe,” according to the cryptic Apple TV Plus synopsis. There are so many mysteries left to answer: what’s the deal with Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman)? What’s the deal with Seth Milchick (series MVP Tramell Tillman)? And seriously, what’s the deal with the freaking goats? Watch it on Apple TV Plus 14. The Wild Robot (Peacock) Best Animated Feature at the 2025 Oscars is unusually stacked. Inside Out 2 is the frontrunner considering how much money it made, but honestly, it’s probably the weakest of the nominees. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is a delight, obviously, while the beautiful and heartbreaking Flow is my personal favorite. But don’t sleep on The Wild Robot, a charming critical and commercial hit from Lilo & Stitch co-director Chris Sanders about a robot learning to adapt to their surroundings in the great outdoors. It’s very good. Watch it on Peacock

13. Common Side Effects (Max) Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have been attached to some of the best TV comedies of the last 30 years, including Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons, and The Office for Daniels and Beavis and Butt-Head and Silicon Valley for Judge. They also co-created King of the Hill. Their latest collaboration is producing Common Side Effects, a surreal Adult Swim animated series about the “world’s greatest medicine” from creators Joseph Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (30 Rock). Episodes will stream the next day on Max. Watch it on Max 12. Mo (Netflix) Mo is a special series. The Netflix comedy-drama follows Mo Najjar (played by creator Mo Amer), a Palestinian refugee living in Houston, Texas, as he attempts to secure asylum. Season 2 begins with Mo stranded across the border in Mexico, and he’ll need “all the hustle and charm he can muster” to return to the States. Mo is timely, hilarious, and heartbreaking. Watch it on Netflix

11. Mythic Quest (Apple TV Plus) A new season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is coming later this year, but don’t forget about Rob McElhenney’s other excellent comedy series. Mythic Quest season 4 (also the show’s final season) brings everyone — including McElhenney’s Ian, Charlotte Nicdao’s Poppy, and Danny Pudi’s Brad — back together at Mythic Quest HQ, where they’ll confront “new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work life balance.” I’ll miss Ian and Poppy’s Don and Peggy-like fraught yet platonic relationship the most. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 10. Piece By Piece (Peacock) Pharrell Williams probably isn’t the first musician you would think of to have his life story be turned into a movie, let alone a movie that tells his life story through Lego. That is, until you remember, oh yeah, he wrote and/or produced “Happy,” “Get Lucky,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Hollaback Girl,” “Rock Your Body,” “Milkshake.” So, yeah, now it makes more sense. Piece By Piece also features interviews with some of Pharrell’s famous collaborators, including Kendrick Lamar, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Jay Z. Watch it on Peacock

9. Clean Slate (Prime Video) Clean Slate is one of the final projects from the late Norman Lear, the creator and/or producer of All In The Family, The Jeffersons, Sanford And Son, Good Times, and Maude. The comedy follows Alabama car wash owner Harry (played by George Wallace) who learns that his child, who he thought was his son, is actually a trans woman named Desiree (Laverne Cox). As per Prime Video: “Her homecoming brings together a hilarious cast of friends, coworkers, and love interests, as Desiree and Harry try to get it right the second time around Watch it on Prime Video 8. Invincible (Prime Video) Prime Video has two very popular depraved superhero shows: the one that’s animated, and the one that it isn’t. Invincible is the animated one, and it’s back for another season of a shockingly effective “pairing [of] consistent bone-squishing action with a slow-burning plot.” In season 3, Mark (voiced by Steven Yeun) is forced to face his past and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves. Watch it on Prime Video

7. Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix) Ahead of playing season 2’s most polarizing character on The Last Of Us, the great Kaitlyn Dever stars in Apple Cider Vinegar. The limited series tells the “true-ish story” of Belle Gibson (Dever), an Australian wellness influencer who claims to have cured her terminal brain cancer through health and wellness. As you might imagine, Belle is full of crap. Apple Cider Vinegar is about the rise of a wellness empire, and the inevitable downfall. Watch it on Netflix 6. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Peacock) Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is the fourth Bridget Jones movie, but the first to feature a character being killed off-screen while doing humanitarian work in Sudan. No spoilers! Otherwise, the rom-com follows Bridget (played by Renée Zellweger) as she raises her young kids with help from her friends and former lover, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant). Watch it on Peacock

5. Omni Loop (Hulu) Despite starring Ayo Edebiri and Mary-Louise Parker, Omni Loop came and went with little notice during its theatrical run. But give the time-travel film a chance now that it’s on Hulu. Omni Loop is about quantum physicist Zoya (Parker) who finds herself in a time loop with a black hole growing in her chest and only a week to live. Hate it when that happens! But what others aren’t aware of is that “she has already lived this week before; so many times, in fact, that she doesn’t even know how long it’s been.” That changes when she meets a student named Paula (Edebiri), and together they team up to save Zoya’s life. Watch it on Hulu 4. Cobra Kai (Netflix) The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai was split into three parts. This is the third part. In the five remaining episodes, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must “reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat,” according to the Netflix synopsis. “Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.” Watch it on Netflix

3. SNL50: The Homecoming Concert (Peacock) SNL has put together quite the lineup of musicians to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary. The SNL50: The Homecoming Concert special will feature “live from New York” (specifically, Radio City Music Hall) performances from Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Bonnie Raitt, Jack White, Backstreet Boys, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, The Roots, Bad Bunny, and a ton more. It streams Friday, February 14, at 8 p.m. ET. Watch it on Peacock 2. The Gorge (Apple TV Plus) Apple TV+’s sci-fi empire expands with The Gorge. Directed by Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone), the series is about two elite snipers, played by Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller, who are tasked with guarding a giant, mysterious hole (the titular gorge!) and protecting the world from the evil that’s within. An intriguing premise that gets even more exciting when you learn Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross provided the score for the show. Watch it on Apple TV Plus