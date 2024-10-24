Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

15. English Teacher (Hulu) You might know Brian Jordan Alvarez from his videos on TikTok and Instagram as TJ Mack, the singer of earworm “Sitting.” He’s also the star and creator of English Teacher, about a teacher who “often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional, and political aspects of working at a high school. Evan wants to be a principled person but often runs into trouble because of it.” His first lesson to his students: sitting is the opposite of standing. Watch it on Hulu 14. The Penguin (Max) Colin Farrell’s scene-stealing performance in The Batman resulted in him being turned into a meme and, probably more impressively, getting a spin-off on Max. The Penguin explores Oswald Cobblepot’s (or as he’s called in the show, Oz Cobb’s) rise in the seedy Gotham underworld. The series, which also stars Cristin Milioti, Clancy Brown, and Theo Rossi, is getting comparisons to another crime drama in the HBO / Max family: The Sopranos. Not too shabby. Watch it on Max

13. Dan Da Dan (Netflix) The acclaimed anime Dan Da Dan is about Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate / occult fanatic Okarun, who begin talking after she saves him from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them: Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. It’s a real Mulder and Scully dynamic, if they were both Mulder (and there was a Turbo Granny). Dan Da Dan, which is getting a weekly release, comes from animation studio Science Saru, who also made last year’s shockingly good Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Watch it on Netflix 12. Nobody Wants This (Netflix) One of the most talked-about shows at the moment is Nobody Wants This. It turns out, everybody wants to see Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in a romantic comedy, which is something I could have told Netflix without having to be paid an executive’s exorbitant salary. Nobody Wants This follows the unlikely relationship between a sex podcaster (Bell) and a hot rabbit (Brody). It’s quite charming, and hopefully a sign that we’ll get more good rom-coms soon. Watch it on Netflix

11. Teacup (Peacock) The official synopsis for Teacup reads, “Teacup follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.” But that leaves out the intriguing involvement of producer James Wan, or that the subject matter is so “horrifying,” it made star Yvonne Strahovski “feel sick.” Just in time for Halloween! Watch it on Peacock 10. Disclaimer (Apple TV Plus) Alfonso Cuarón, the Oscar-winning director of Children Men, Y tu mamá también (big week for the YTMT freaks out there!), and the best Harry Potter movie, is back with his first new project in six years. Disclaimer stars Cate Blanchett as a journalist who receives a mysterious book in the mail that threatens to reveal her darkest secrets. The ensemble cast of the psychological thriller, which is told over seven chapters, also includes Kevin Kline, Kodi Smit-McPhee, HoYeon Jung, Louis Partridge, Lesley Manville, and Leila George. It’s just nice to have a new anything from Cuarón. Watch it on Apple TV Plus

9. Hysteria! (Peacock) I’m sorry, but the only thing we should be talking about is how there’s a new show starring Bruce Campbell (yes) set during the Satanic Panic 1980s (yes yes) about a struggling metal band that pretends to be devil worshippers to become more popular (yes yes YES). Also, the group’s name is Dethkrunch (g*d yes). Hysteria was created by Matthew Scott Kane and is executive produced by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the duo behind last year’s excellent Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Watch it on Peacock 8. It’s Florida, Man (Max) What if Drunk History was exclusively about Florida? That’s essentially It’s Florida, Man, which takes funny folks like Anna Faris, Jake Johnson, Randall Park, Juliette Lewis, Sam Richardson, and Ego Nwodim, and has them recreate actual incidents from the Sunshine State. Don’t worry, it’s not exploitative: their real-life counterparts appear in the show, too. It’s all right there in the opening voiceover, courtesy of Stephen Root: “What you’re about to see may be dangerous, petty, misguided, but most definitely stupid. But it’s also all true. Sort of.” Watch it on Max

7. Shrinking (Apple TV Plus) Bill Lawrence might be rebooting Scrubs, and working on more Ted Lasso, and he has big plans for Bad Monkey season 2, but for now, he — and fellow creators Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein — is focused on Shrinking. The mental health comedy returns for another season with Segel as grieving therapist Jimmy and Harrison Ford as his cranky co-worker Paul. But the show’s real MVP is Jessica Williams. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 6. Woman of the Hour (Netflix) What’s Anna Kendrick been up to lately? Besides raking in “Cups” residuals, I assume, she also directed her first movie. Woman of the Hour looks back on the time that a real-life serial killer, Rodney Alcaca, appeared as a contestant on 1970s-era The Dating Game. Kendrick also stars as aspiring actress Cheryl Bradshaw, who was unlucky enough to pick Alcaca as her date. Woman of the Hour “explores the way women navigate a world of violent men,” and it’s terrifying because it’s so real. Watch it on Netflix

5. Somebody Somewhere (Max) It’s the final season for one of TV’s sweetest shows. Somebody Somewhere follows Kansas resident Sam Miller (played by Bridget Everett), who goes on a journey of self-acceptance and finds “a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible,” according to the Max logline. “In season 3, we see growth against all odds.” Watch it on Max 4. Don’t Move (Netflix) Sam Raimi hasn’t directed a horror movie since 2009’s delightfully nasty Drag Me to Hell, but he’s been a busy producer. The Evil Dead filmmaker is attached to a bunch of recent horror favorites, including Don’t Breathe and Crawl. His latest is Don’t Move, about a grieving woman (played by Kelsey Asbille) who is injected with a paralytic drug by a stranger on a hiking trail. She has 20 minutes to reach safety before her body shuts down, all while her pursuer is on her tail. Don’t Move is directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto. Watch it on Netflix

3. What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu) Is What We Do in the Shadows still the funniest show on TV? Yes. Watch it on hulu 2. Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Prime Video) The whole based-on-a-video-game thing worked out for Prime Video with Fallout. The streamer hopes to go two for two with Like a Dragon: Yakuza. The action-drama about the dark underworld of the yakuza takes place in two timelines: 1995, where Kiryu (played by Ryoma Takeuchi) and his friends Nishiki, Yumi, and Miho plan a heist at a yakuza-controlled arcade in Kamurocho, and 2005, after Kiryu is released from prison and returns to Kamurocho to protect his former friends. Or so he thinks. Watch it on Prime Video