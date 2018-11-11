Alamo Drafthouse And RZA Are Bringing A Kung Fu Bar To Staten Island

https://youtu.be/rSNIJTlCupc

Wu Tang Clan’s debut album is now 25 years old. And as long as the world has known about Wu Tang Clan, they have known about Wu Tang’s affection for kung fu movies.

Somehow, it has taken a quarter of a century to combine Wu Tang and kung fu movies into a bar experience, but in 2019 it will become a reality. According to the Alamo Drafthouse, they are teaming up with RZA to open The Flying Guillotine, a kung fu-themed bar with a Wu Tang aesthetic.

A flying guillotine is a weapon that RZA name-checked in the opening verse of “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta Fuck Wit.” You can see a sneak peek of the bar in this 360-degree YouTube video, narrated by RZA himself. If you aren’t going to be in the area when it opens in 2019, don’t worry. This isn’t some pop-up bar that will be gone in a week. If it was would the RZA wouldn’t be telling you about the weekly trivia night? Or working on “an extensive menu of themed cocktails, spirits, and collaboration beers?”

If you ever wondered how real members of Wu Tang keep it, just note that RZA had to specify that you would not lose your head. That and free video rentals. There is nothing more legitimate than a free physical video rental in 2018. Hopefully, the collection of kung fu films RZA is curating will only be available in VHS. It’s the only way to drive home the authentic Wu Tang kung fu experience. VCR sales in Staten Island are about to… exist again.