+10 HIPSTER POINTS

#Joseph-Gordon Levitt
Senior Editor
12.04.09

Courtesy of Collider, these are the first pictures from Hesher, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Natalie Portman, possibly the hipsteriest movie pairing outside of Baby Goose and Zooey Deschanel.  I used to dislike Natalie Portman until I saw her on Top Chef and she actually seemed pretty cool.  Unlike Zooey Deschanel, who said she was not only a vegan, but was also allergic to wheat and soy.  I guarantee you aren’t allergic to all those things, retard.

Here’s the official Sundance synopsis: “Hesher” – Directed by Spencer Susser, written by Susser and David Michod from a story by Brian Charles Frank, in which a mysterious, anarchical trickster enters the lives of a family dealing with a painful loss. Toplines Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Natalie Portman, Devin Brochu, Piper Laurie, John Carroll Lynch, Rainn Wilson.

Sundance movie?  Anarchical trickster?  10 bucks says he’s a figment of someone’s imagination.  FYI, “hesher” is apparently slang for a grungy metal head.  Though when I looked it up on Wikipedia, the first thing that came up was a Nickelback album.  That’s -20 hipster points. …Or is it actually so ironic that it’s +100 hipster points?  I’m stumped.  I think I’ll ask this guy:

Aw crap, I punched my computer again.

