100,000 military personnel saw White House Down for free on July 4th

Roland Emmerich’s White House Down grossed a disappointing $24.8 million on a $150 million budget in its opening weekend, and whether or not it had anything to do with the sub-par numbers, Sony had a novel plan to boost interest: let Veterans see it for free on July 4th. To commemorate the anniversary of the first time Roland Emmerich blew up the White House 17 years ago. Oh, and also America’s Birthday. Said Bill Pullman, “Today is our double Independence Day Day.”

Amazingly, 100,000 military personnel took them up on the offer.

Regal Entertainment Group, AMC Theatres, Cinemark and Carmike Cinemas participated in the offer, providing military personnel a free ticket, along with a ticket for a guest. On July 4, more than 100,000 active military servicemembers and veterans saw White House Down in theaters for free. [THR]

I don’t have exact numbers for that day and movie, but with average movie tickets going for about $8.00, that’s a giveaway of $800,000, if my elementary school math skills serve. Not too shabby, Sony. By the way, war heroes love Channing Tatum, Burnsy and I love Channing Tatum. Coincidence? Pf, I doubt it.

I’m just impressed that so many people chose fake explosions indoors on a day dedicated to real ones outside. But never underestimate the pull of air conditioning in July. And that so many people took Sony up on an offer that was essentially, “Hey, veterans, want to celebrate the birth of America by watching a gay German blow up the White House again?” proves that you can’t stereotype.

