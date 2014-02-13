The 11 Weirdest Moments In Robocop History You May Have Forgotten About

As with nearly every other gruesome action film from the 1980s, Hollywood realized that kids freaking love Robocop. It didn’t matter that it was a seriously hard R-rated movie with tons of gruesome violence and satirical jabs at corporations, the media, and Cold War-era nuclear paranoia that likely flew over young impressionable heads. Hollywood decided that they could turn Robocop into a superhero, and thus the subsequent sequels, cartoons, and live-action TV series stripped the property of everything that made it great in the first place. Without the satirical humor and over-the-top violence, we’re left with a guy in a clunky suit spouting orders to criminals. He’s basically robot Dirty Harry, though it’s the watered-down Dirty Harry from The Dead Pool, that terrible final Dirty Harry movie where Jim Carrey plays a goth rocker.
The many attempts to make Robocop family-friendly led to some truly bizarre moments in the character’s history. Let’s take a look at a few of the strange places Robocop popped up between his classic debut and the new big screen reboot.
That time he was bugged by drugs, ’80s Public Service Announcement
Much like Pee-wee Herman and the cast of Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue, Robocop was enlisted in the 1980s war on drugs. Robocop’s PSA captures Detroit’s protector in a pensive moment, staring into the middle distance as Lewis asks what’s been bugging him. “Drugs,” Robocop intones. “Drugs bug me.” Kids of the ’80s were no doubt freaked out by the sudden cut to actor Peter Weller out of costume, causing them to miss his deadpan pitch about visiting their local Boys & Girls Club. “What’s bugging you, son?,” many a parent likely asked. “Realizing Robocop is the guy from Naked Lunch is bugging me.”
That time when he was a cartoon, Robocop: The Animated Series, 1988
Produced by Marvel Productions, 1988’s Robocop: The Animated Series is still one of the most faithful translations of the movie into another medium. Which is odd, since it was one of many cartoons from the 1980s based off of a decidedly adult R-rated movie. (Remember the Rambo and Police Academy cartoons? Well, forget those, because this one wasn’t terrible.) The opening sequence showed Clarence Boddicker and his gang shooting Officer Murphy, while some of the plotlines delved into darker material than most cartoons of the era. (In an episode penned by splatterpunk author and coscreenwriter of The Crow John Shirley, Robocop takes down a group of robot racists who dress up like KKK members.) Still, it’s weird to see Boddiker still alive and shooting lasers instead of pumping cops full of lead and telling “b–ches” to leave.
That time he stole fried chicken and a refrigerator, ’80s Korean commercial
This bizarre Korean ad depicts a horrifying scenario where Robocop leaps out of a television set and menaces a poor family until they give up their tasty fried chicken. He then makes off with their refrigerator, which has to be a violation of at least one of the tenets of the Prime Directive. To be fair, if you had to eat baby food all day, you’d probably be forced to resort to chicken-related home invasions as well.
That time he met Nixon, 1987
Slightly less historic than his tete-a-tete with Elvis was the late Richard Nixon’s photo op with a certain metallic member of Detroit’s finest. (Of course, that’s not Peter Weller under that weirdly pointy helmet.) This wonderful photo was taken at an event at the Boys Club of America as part of the promotion for Robocop‘s VHS release. ($25,000 was donated to the Boys Club thanks to the unfortunately named “Robocop RubOut” sweepstakes.) Robocop looks oddly at ease here. Perhaps he thinks Tricky Dick is OCP’s new CEO.
That time he saved the wrestler Sting from the Four Horsemen, 1990
As part of the promotion for Robocop 2, pro wrestler Sting enlisted Robocop for his grudge match against the Four Horsemen. The much-hyped event was billed as “Capital Combat: Return of Robocop” and took place in Washington, D.C. a month before the release of the lackluster sequel. Unfortunately, everyone forgot that Robocop can barely move, let alone wrestle, so all he ended up doing was rescuing Sting from a metal cage. Still, we’d much rather watch the awkward promos Robocop filmed with Sting than sit through Robocop 3 again.
Don’t forget about Robocop The Ride: [robocoparchive.com]
The Robocop Rap is epic.
I believe that group did a Predator one too.
There’s a Predator 2 rap, that movie doesn’t get the respect it deserves:
[www.youtube.com]
It’s almost as if all of America forgot that Verhoeven’s movie was a few more splatters of blood away from being an X-rated orgy of blood and carnage.
Just cause it’s a stiff robot police officer, everyone went “It’s for kids!”
The Toxic Avenger animated series, Toxic Crusaders, still takes the cake as far as heavy R rated turned children’s tv series.
Ah the 80’s. When movies were made for adults, yet marketed to children.
Conan and Rambo had animated shows, too.
As a matter of fact, Rambo was the first R-rated property to inspire a children’s cartoon series.
The fried chicken commercial used music from Back to the Future*!
(*I think it was Back to the Future—when he’s stealing the fridge)
BTTF 3 and why was Robo all chromed out
Korean Robocop aint got time for your problems! He’s busy doing Korean shit.
I think he took his wallet.
Nixon is a bigger creep than any of the fictional ones in the movie.
That time he rode proudly on a unicorn was not weird, it was a beautiful and touching moment captured in print forever, and I will fight anyone who says different.
Although to be fair, that unicorn suffered serious back pain for years afterwards, got addicted to Oxycodone, and eventually had to retire on disability.
Additional footnote: Alpha Commando is on Hulu. I was shocked that it even existed when I discovered it a year or two ago. Theme song is pretty good, though.
[www.hulu.com]
Robocop on a unicorn reminds me of the Batman on a penis unicorn I photoshopped [i.imgur.com]
Wha… Why would you even…
That kid being scared of those toys coming to life and not being totally f*cking psyched about it is the biggest load of bullsh*t in that movie.
How about the time he appeared in Cambodia as a knockoff toy known as RobertCop?
And Liam Neeson. I remember I caught The Dead Pool on TV late one night, and was all: Holy crap, that’s Liam Neeson. And, uh, there isn’t really a punchline here. I mean, Liam Neeson is in it, and he’s way better than Jim Carrey. Although his hair was worse. As in, really terrible. Worst haircut of his career.
I need another drink.
I always found the scene where Jim Carrey does his music video for Welcome to The Jungle to be surreal as fuck. Mainly because I didn’t see The Dead Pool till well after Jim Carrey was already a star.
I don’t know who this Nick Nadel guy is but if he had left out the WCW Sting storyline I was going to track him down and strangle him in his sleep. So, as I was saying, well done sir.
We asked Ed Neumeier, the writer of Robocop, about the whole Robocop on a unicorn thing: [projection-booth.blogspot.com]
I’m going to be that guy and say that I loved Robocop 2 as much as the first one.
Ah yes, Robocop 2. On pure excess alone it’s a fascinating train wreck!
You can talk about the Jesus allegory and the struggle between man and machine all you want, but the reason why people watch Robocop is to see him kill bad guys and fight other cyborgs and Robocop 2 delivers all that.
Ah good, no mention of the RoboCop: Prime Directives miniseries. I recall it being pretty rad.
Same here. I thought it was good extension of the Robocop series.
Were still waiting for our god damn Robocop statue here in Michigan.
I still say the best moment out of any of the Robocop movies is at the end of the original Robocop. Robocop has come to arrest Dick Jones for murder, but the addition of Directive 4 (which read in part that any OCP product — in this case, Robocop — shall not act against any senior OCP official) was preventing him from taking this action; in the meantime, Jones is holding the rest of the board hostage and making demands — until the senior member of the board turns to him and states “You’re fired”.
Cut to Robocop’s visor screen. Since Jones has been dismissed as an OCP official, Directive #4 no longer applies and disappears. Robocop calmly and quietly thanks the chairman, then turns and blows Jones away.