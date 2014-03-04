Inside The '12 Years A Slave' Writer Vs. Director Beef Smelled Around The World

Somehow it slipped my notice (*cough* drinking game! *cough, cough*), but plenty of others noted the apparent tension between 12 Years A Slave writer John Ridley, who took home best adapted screenplay, and 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen, who accepted best picture, on Oscars night. An awkwardness notably illustrated in the above shot of McQueen clapping for Ridley in a not-at-all facetious manner. Ridley ignored McQueen on his way to the podium, hugging David O. Russell instead, and neither thanked the other in their speeches.
So what gives? Was it a refilling-the-toilet-paper feud? A fight over who called shotgun? A sack-tap incident gone wrong? Nope, turns out it was a fight over writing credit, according to TheWrap. Dang, that was going to be my fourth guess.
Ridley turned down McQueen’s request for shared screenplay credit, TheWrap has learned. […] McQueen tapped Ridley to work on a separate slavery-themed project that eventually led to “12 Years a Slave” after McQueen’s wife discovered the book, which Ridley subsequently agreed to adapt on spec. McQueen had a hand in shaping the script that Ridley turned in, but when he asked the writer for shared credit — not uncommon in Hollywood — Ridley politely declined, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. Fox Searchlight sided with the writer, while producer Brad Pitt has personally been trying to mediate the growing feud.
And if Brad Pitt can’t get these two to make up, who can? I hear Pitt was instrumental in resolving the great George Clooney/Casey Affleck peanut butter scoop rift of 2004.
Apparently, the bad blood between McQueen and Ridley has persisted for some time. McQueen has paid respect to Ridley’s contribution in interviews, though he has never been effusive in his praise, not that McQueen often is (outside of Michael Fassbender). An individual familiar with the frosty situation tells TheWrap that McQueen has iced Ridley out to the point of rudeness — he barred people from speaking to Ridley and insisted that the writer be seated at separate tables at awards shows late in the season, including the BAFTAs.
That’s where McQueen berated Ridley’s wife while the writer was in the bathroom, trying to snatch up her BAFTA souvenirs and leaving her in tears, according to two insiders who passed along details of the outburst.
Wives getting caught up in their husbands’ work feuds? What is this, opposite day?! Women be shoppin’, am I right guys?
You wonder who this unnamed insider is, with all the juicy insider goss, on this, how should we say, frosty icy beef situation. My guess? Frank Stallone.
Forget about Brad Pitt, bring in Matthew McConaughey and they’ll all be singing Kumbaya around the bongo drum in no time flat.
“Listen you two: time is a flat circle…”
They should settle this at Hell in a Cell.
O GAWD His face is a CRIMSON MASK!!!!
I heard that Brad Pitt once got a free man rescued from slavery.
I also heard that Brad Pitt was instrumental in killing Hitler. Just saying.
So the director said “Give me a share of your income” and the writer said “Go fuck yourself, bitch”. Now director mad.
My fake cackling smile could scare these 2 back together. I’m here if you need me.
I was surprised Frank Stallone wasn’t the guy who delivered the pizzas. Missed opportunity, I say.
I hope they get this settled in time for 13 Years a Slave to meet its release date.
+1 COTW
This is all a ruse to get more money for when they reunite to do “14 Years a S14ve”
And the ghost of Solomon Northup looks on, pleased to see that a decade-plus of suffering has culminated in two prima donnas arguing over who more properly adapted his account of the inhuman atrocities committed against him into awards material.
In addition, the ghost of Solomon Northup is all, “where the fuck is MY credit, fellas?”
@Stallonewolf: Well played. Outstanding.
Wow, while watching the Ridley win I was thinking “this is one serious cat”. I thought he might just be one of those weird writer types, but clearly he was ACTUALLY pissed. Glad to know some back-story on this.
BTW, I wonder what the story behind the Three Kings credit was. STORY by Ridley, SCREENPLAY by David O. Russell. I can see Russell badgering and intimidating a younger more inexperienced Ridley into giving up credit for that.. maybe now he was like.. not this time, bitch! And maybe his acknowledging Russell on the way to get the award was actually meant sarcastically? I need more details on all this shit.
The WGA ruled on that actually. They said that Ridley deserved Story by credit and Russell deserved Written by credit. I don’t doubt that McQueen did enough work on this script to deserve cowriter credit. He was a writer on both Shame and Hunger and he’s the one who fought to bring this story to the screen.
From what I’ve gleamed, it’s Ridley who is historically tough to play ball with (he did cross the picket lines during the WGA strike and effectively left the organization). Also, when you look at his other writing credits, it’s no surprise that he would need a Russell or McQueen to take his script from acceptable to award-winning.
OH BAM: Wikipedia:
Script controversy[edit]
Former stand-up comic John Ridley had originally written the screenplay, then titled Spoils of War, as an experiment to see how fast he could write and sell a film. The writing took him seven days, and Warner Bros. bought the script 18 days later. When the studio showed a list of their purchased scripts to Russell, the one-sentence description of Spoils of War, “heist set in the Gulf War”, appealed to him. Although Russell claimed he never read Ridley’s script, so as not “to pollute my own idea”, he admits that “John gets credit where it’s due. The germ of the idea that I took was his.”[2] Ridley maintains that Russell shut him out of the process, saying “I never heard a word while he was shooting the movie. Never saw any of the script changes. And then finally, a year later, I get a copy of the script, and my name isn’t even on it.”[3] Although Warner Bros. worked out a deal to give Ridley a “story by” credit, Ridley remains unhappy with the experience, and has blocked Russell’s efforts to publish the Three Kings screenplay in book form.[3]
Wow, every director sounds like a real Jim Harbaugh.
As an aspiring screenwriter (ugh, I know), I find setting out to write and sell a script as fast as possible and then pulling it off like that to be incredibly badass.
Funny how little the writer matters in Hollywood though. You toil over a story only for the director to say “eh, I just read the log line” and do his own thing with your idea. You still get paid though, so W/E.
I hope Ridley gets around to that live action movie version of “Static Shock” some time soon …
It’s a pretty common occurrence for a writer to sell a script in Hollywood and for it to be almost completely redone by a director or producer bringing in their own hired writers. Once the script is purchased, the studio can do whatever the fuck they want with it. THEY BOUGHT IT. If Ridley wants to see his script get made the way he wrote it without change, then direct and/or produce it.
That’s not it, though. Sharing a writing credit is a big deal in financial terms based on how the contract is structured. If you wrote a script, and your contract gives you a point on the box office (this is something successful, proven writers can get) take then you ain’t gonna want to share writing credit with anyone. Particularly if they didn’t actually do any of the writing. Now, I don’t know if McQueen did or didn’t contribute any writing to the final script but, for instance, if all he did was suggest minor or cosmetic changes, I wouldn’t give him a writing credit if I were the actual writer, either.
I find it really disturbing when people excuse something obviously fucked up just because it’s supposedly standard practice. “Don’t complain, bro! That’s how the world works!”
“I was treated in a grossly unfair manner and was taken advantage of. It’s only fair that you are too!”
I should have specified that I was referring more to people getting bummed that their script got changed and not so much that they weren’t credited. That’s my bad. Of course, Ridley shouldn’t share writing credit unless McQueen did a substantial amount of rewriting, which it doesn’t sound like he did. As for the Three Kings story, I pretty much side with David O. Russell. He basically took the log line and wrote his own script based off it, but paid Ridley for the script and gave him a Story By credit. It sucks they didn’t make the script you wrote, but that’s the risk you take when you sell it.
When I buy a cell phone, I can use it as a paper weight, piss on it, or as a hockey puck. Apple doesn’t get to call me and go “Hey, that’s not what we intended for you to do with it!” That’s the point I was trying to make with script writers: the use of their purchased script, not with the proper crediting.
Granted, I have no idea if or how much of the script McQueen helped write, but if he didn’t, then of course he shouldn’t be given credit. I also knew about the financial aspect and thought McQueen might be covering his bases on making some kind of money if he didn’t win Best Picture. Pretty sure his finances will be okay now.
Also, let the record show that I NEVER typed the word “bro”. I can’t stress that enough.
Points to IrishCream
@Iron Mike Sharpie…your overall point is correct, but writers NEVER make money on the box office. All their residual revenue is in DVD sales, downloads, TV, etc.
Also, it says the the film company weighed in and gave Ridley sole credit. Which means, the WGA weighed in as well and decided that McQueen did not contribute enough to the original shooting script to get any credit… It’s not like these things are just pulled out of thin air. There is a whole goddamn committee in the WGA that painstakingly decides this shit, REGARDLESS of what anyone thinks they deserve.
So McQueen is just being a spoiled little fuck-bitch. I mean harassing the man’s wife, what the fuck it up with that.
Is it ironic that with a movie about slavery, now you have a black man screwing over another black man? Robbing him of credit (and pay, i imagine, that sort of writing credit must come with a fee) for his work?
No.
No, especially since no one is being screwed over. The WGA found that McQueen didn’t contribute enough to the script to deserve a writing credit, and in response, McQueen proceeded to act like a jackass.
Sounds like the premise for Tyler Perry’s next film: Tyler Perry’s Oscar Hate.
I recognise McQueen’s applause style! You pull your hands apart rather than clapping them together: it’s called “reverse applause” and is a heinous insult. Or so we imagined in elementary school.
@WTFkid Holy shit that’s IT!! I’ve been staring at the GIF like Roy Neary staring at mashed potatoes for the past two days. Thank you.
McQueen wanted more Fassbender dong. I’m pissed too.
McQueen seems like a spazz with no off switch. Wouldn’t be the first director like that. And I think his shit is OKAY NOT GREAT.
Ridley wrote Three Kings. Gets a lifetime pass.
Wait a minute, did I understand this right? While John Ridley was on the toilet, Steve McQueen tried to take away the BAFTA trinkets of Ridley’s wife?
Wait…are you telling me Armond White was on to something?
Looks like Willie Nelson has to stage another New Awareness Awards
When I think of squashed beef, I think Frank Stallone
I thought it was like the royal family wave to conserve precious energy.
Whitties be clappin’ like this, while black people be clappin like DIS
“Fox Searchlight sided with the writer”
Never thought I’d read those words.
I thought he was clapping like the “Full grown infant” sketch on SNL