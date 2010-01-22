TWO KOSHER DUDES DO "DEEP THROAT"

Time to dust off the ol’ boner time machine and drop those acid stamps kids, because today we’re traveling back to the year 1972 with porno starlet, Linda Lovelace (born Linda Boreman). It has just been announced that Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman of Howl (don’t sh-t your bike shorts, I didn’t know who they were either) will be directing the biopic together, based on the late Linda Lovelace: the legendary, adult film actress who starred in the most financially successful hardcore porn film ever, Deep Throat. Wait, you mean that this isn’t it?

“Lovelace,” written by W. Merritt Johnson (“Temple Grandin,” “In Treatment”), draws from Eric Danville’s bio “The Complete Linda Lovelace” and follows Linda Boreman’s rise to fame as iconic porn star Linda Lovelace of 1972’s “Deep Throat,” and her subsequent transformation into feminist, anti-porn activist Linda Marchiano. [Variety]



