TWO KOSHER DUDES DO "DEEP THROAT"

Time to dust off the ol’ boner time machine and drop those acid stamps kids, because today we’re traveling back to the year 1972 with porno starlet, Linda Lovelace (born Linda Boreman). It has just been announced that Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman of Howl (don’t sh-t your bike shorts, I didn’t know who they were either) will be directing the biopic together, based on the late Linda Lovelace: the legendary, adult film actress who starred in the most financially successful hardcore porn film ever, Deep Throat. Wait, you mean that this isn’t it?
*throws hands into pockets and kicks dirt*
“Lovelace,” written by W. Merritt Johnson (“Temple Grandin,” “In Treatment”), draws from Eric Danville’s bio “The Complete Linda Lovelace” and follows Linda Boreman’s rise to fame as iconic porn star Linda Lovelace of 1972’s “Deep Throat,” and her subsequent transformation into feminist, anti-porn activist Linda Marchiano. [Variety]
Wait, wait, wait…”her subsequent transformation into feminist, anti-porn activist…”? *shrugs shoulders* Women…can’t live with ’em, can’t teach ’em ’bout good music.
But really folks, all Maxim magazines aside, I think this sounds like a pretty decent picture idea. I’m all for sitting through 90 minutes based on the life and times of a woman who once OH MY GOD dominated a canine. Dudes…is this love? That I’m feeling…
*David Coverdale pulls into driveway, cranks up Pontiac Trans Am radio*
-chodin
I think they can do this, but they run the risk of having to completely boil their doogans if they accidentally touch. SHOMER SHABBOS!
Ah Deep Throat…the memories.
I’d be curious to see what I looked like trying to masturbate quietly enough that the fapping sound stayed quieter than the whir of the vcr, all the while keeping one eye on the television and the other on the door knob wondering if it’s turning or I’m just paranoid.
Boreman would be a pretty good last name to have if she were a dude doing gay porn.
Me and Chodin remake Deep Throat every Tuesday at the Exit 47 Waffle House bathroom.
Wow, Twitter is going to be fun today!
Maybe they could update the story by making her a human porn star who transforms into a blue cat alien anti-porn activist.
In 3-D, of course.
Oh my God, Burnsy, Waffle House bathrooms are horrifyingly dirty.
It’ll definitely be interesting to see the recreations of her two films leading up to Deep Throat, Piss Orgy and Dog F*cker.
At least there’ll be supporting roles for R. Kelly and Mickey Rourke.
I can’t wait for them to do Debbie Does Jerusalem.
The only way this movie wont make money is if they cast Dennis Quaid as Harry Reems…. yeah, thats right, I said it… Quaid is box office cancer. He’s like the male version of Nicole Kidman…. only barefoot and ruining some other guys band.
“The End. And Deep Throat to you all.” or GTFO.
I hope the Linda Lovelace story deals with the first ammendment rights that were won back as a result of the court battle surrounding the original movies…..
