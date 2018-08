2010: The Year in Armond White Quotes

Look, I know it feels like I hammer on Armond White a lot, but dammit, I only do it because it’s fun. Jokes aside, I tried to do a list like this for Pete Hammond , and it didn’t work. It wasn’t funny, and I think the process made me dumber (Sample quote: “Purists may wonder ‘Why the remake?’ but after seeing it will wonder no more.”). White, venerable curmudgeonly academiad of the New York Press, is much more fun, because as preposterously dense and academic he is, if you unpack the quotes, they usually contain genuine insight (when he’s not being hilariously contrarian). He’s fun to make fun of, but that’s partially because he’s fun to read (and thus, by extension, good at his job). I guess what I’m trying to say is, don’t take these posts as me picking on the guy. I’m not being sarcastic when I say that I really do love the thesaurificent old cantankeramous, even if he does represent the fusty tyrranicism of the country club Gutentocracy.

So here’s a snapshot of 2010 through Armond White quotes — some cranky, most obtuse, occasionally dead on — but all classic Armond.