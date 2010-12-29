2010: The Year in Armond White Quotes

So here’s a snapshot of 2010 through Armond White quotes — some cranky, most obtuse, occasionally dead on — but all classic Armond.

“Attacks from bloggers—crude interlopers of a once august profession— are not about diversity of opinion. Every moviegoer with a laptop claims equal—vengeful—standing with so-called professionals. This anti-intellectual backlash defies the purpose of the [New York Film Critic] Circle’s founding in 1935. Professional dignity is the last thing Internetters respect.” (more on that jag here)

“Charlie St. Cloud is so sappy it recalls Oscar Wilde’s Dickens jab.” [Oh, don’t worry, he doesn’t explain it further, that’s just something you’re required to know if you read A-Dubz. Btw, if it’s Dickens jabs you’re after, I thought Little Fockers did it better. -Ed]

“This is just mawkishness with a shamelessly quixotic view of metaphysics.” [re: Charlie St. Cloud again]

“The combination of privilege and temerity obviously appeals to the pessimism of trust-fund hipsters who think their own isolation and parental competition are a profound condition.” [on Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere]

“Actors are paid to be embarrassing, and audiences pay to get embarrassed. That’s the lesson to learn from Dinner for Schmucks, an idiot-comedy for idiots.” [I agree 100%]

“Like Grand Theft Auto’s quasi-cinematic extension of noir and action-flick plots, Inception manipulates the digital audience’s delectation for relentless subterfuge.”

“Nolanoids have been faithfully awaiting a vision, and in these crystal-clear (fake) annihilation scenes, Nolan out-Finchers Fincher and seeks Kubrickian misanthropy—but there’s a simple-minded sappiness at the heart of this cynical vision.”

“Iron Man 2 isn’t any worse than the first Iron Man, but we need new language to discuss the cultural stagnation evident in the ho-hum response to this sequel. Iron Man 2 is exactly what critics and audiences deserve following the celebration of that awful, dung-hued first film.” [dung-hued!]