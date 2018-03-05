We knew going in that this year’s Oscars probably wasn’t going to have a huge twist ending like last year’s La La Land/Moonlight switcheroo. In a year of nothing much good happening, that one moment of confusion and spontaneity surely saved us from a lot of bad takes. Nothing like that happened this year, and aside from the fact that you can’t really plan something like that, the stage wasn’t set for it. There weren’t two clear Best Picture favorites going head to head to give everyone a rooting interest.
The potential for unpredictability was low and the night played out mostly predictably. When the biggest upset is Icarus winning Best Documentary Feature you know it was a night of few surprises. On the plus side, there also wasn’t much to be that upset about*. The most disappointing snub (for me, anyway) was watching Lady Bird get shut out completely, but even that was more of a cumulative disappointment than an acute one. I would’ve loved to see it win something, but I can’t be too upset with Allison Janney beating Laurie Metcalf in the Best Supporting Actress category (Janney was a great, and she gives a fun speech), or Jordan Peele beating Gerwig for Best Original Screenplay (we would’ve missed that handshake with Daniel Kaluuya if he hadn’t won). Guillermo Del Toro winning Best Director… eh… it wouldn’t be my choice, but I like to hear him talk, and I enjoy the stat that a Mexican director has won Best Director four out of the last five years. Do we need an inclusion rider for American directors?
[*At least, not counting wins for alleged rapist Kobe Bryant and accused domestic abuser Gary Oldman. Guess we still haven’t figured out that whole separating-the-art-from-the-artist thing. Probably we never will? Given the opportunity to address the controversy directly, Kobe… uh… thanked Verizon.]
Even with Best Picture, where Lady Bird seemed most deserving (to me, stop yelling), the win went to The Shape of Water. Which, again, wouldn’t be my choice (the movie is fine), but since I had mentally prepared myself for a Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri win (it was the Vegas favorite) Shape of Water‘s slight upset felt almost like a win. And anyway, isn’t it kind of better when your favorite movie doesn’t win? Then you can continue to shout about it and congratulate yourself for championing the underappreciated. As opposed to when your favorite movie that year wins and you spend the next five years feeling defensive about the inherent accusation that it’s overrated. See: The Artist or Birdman (they were great, do no @ me).
And what of second-time host Jimmy Kimmel? He did a fine job and “fine” is a high compliment for an Oscars host. People forget what a thankless and impossible job hosting the Oscars is. Remember James Franco and Anne Hathaway? Remember Sean Penn yelling at Chris Rock because he made a joke about Jude Law being in lots of movies? Remember Billy Crystal? That’s a trick question, no one remembers Billy Crystal.
I think it was pretty clear that I was talking about the ceremony not the nominated movies, but I’m fairly sure you never made it that far.
People who think Birdman was / is over-rated fall in to the same category as people who don’t like The Beatles: their opinion does not count.
I don’t really understand the comment about Gary Oldman. I get taht people still look at Kobe as a “rapist”, But Oldman appears to have had a single, garden variety fight with his wife 17 years ago, and nothing of note before or since. No charges were ever filed, no pre-cursor or subsequent claims have ever been brought against him. I fully support the #metoo movement, but the uproar over Oldman winning is where a good movement goes off the rails and starts becoming a parody of itself.
I think Gary Oldman said something slightly critical of the #MeToo movement and that’s why he got somewhat dragged.
It was also said during the heat of a custody battle and as someone who once worked in family court, people say all sorts of shit in those hearings.
Yeah – He’s always been a bit salty where the political correctness of Hollywood goes. Some of what he says makes sense. Some of it is boilerplate conservative blowhardery. But I don’t really take that he’s a “bad” guy, just a bit dated and stubborn. Seemed like they were really desperate to smear someone with even a tiny modicum of past trouble, since there wasn’t an Affleck, Baldwin, or Gibson nominated this year.
Gary Oldman won for performing in the hagiography of a genuine monster, so fuck him and the Academy.
No, Erik – Kobe was not found not guilty. Kobe’s criminal case was dropped because the victim refused to testify. He settled the civil suit for millions to buy her silence.
Counterpoint: The Oscars sucked this year because it was way too predictable and not just because my friend who watched zero movies last year won our Oscars betting pool by just picking every single betting favorite (and who still won despite Shape of Water winning best picture over his pick of Three Billboards, damn me for picking Get Out)
IMO the best part of The Oscars was when I watched Wind River afterward for the first time. Good movie, a bit too revenge porny at the end. Surprised it didn’t get as much love as Hell or High Water did last year, but I guess that’s because they got Jeremy Renner to play a Native American superhero.
Wind River was pretty decent. But yeah they should of had one of the tribal police officers in the Jeremy Renner role. Maybe put Renner in a supporting role.
@Mixhail Wind River was not nominated due to Weinstein being the producer.
I’ll never understand how people can just pretend The Disaster Artist doesn’t exist. I suspect, it would have been Vince’s true pick for Best Picture.
The Disaster Artist is garbage and the stunt casting/circle-jerk of every dipshit comedian in Hollywood was distracting and provided not one good thing of value.
I will grant it that Tommy’s obsessive desire to achieve his dream was visceral and compelling, and Alison Brie is hot as fuck, but that movie is too long and ultimately worthless with the finale being pure bullshit.
