22 filmmakers & Brett Ratner sign petition against premium OnDemand

“Premium VOD” is a new distribution model for films whereby cable/satellite subscribers (notably DirecTV) can pay premium prices (thirty bucks) to see films 60 days after their theatrical release, rather than the customary 132 days. One of the first films to do this will be Sandler/Aniston joint Just Go With It, opening on premium VOD this week, with plans to do Cedar Rapids (Yay!) and Hall Pass the same way in the following weeks. Naturally, theater owners aren’t too excited with this plan, and today, 23 prominent filmmakers signed their petition against it. Or as I like to think of it, 22 prominent filmmakers and Brett Ratner.
The whole thing is here, but here are some snippets:
We are the artists and business professionals who help make the movie business great. We produce and direct movies. We work on the business deals that help get movies made. At the end of the day, we are also simply big movie fans.
At the end of the day, out of 23 of you dipsh*ts, not a single one of you thought it was a bad idea to put an obnoxious cliché like “at the end of the day” in the first paragraph.
Currently, the average theatrical release window is over four months (132 days). The theatrical release window model has worked for years for everyone in the movie business…
Uh… no it hasn’t.
Current theatrical windows protect the exclusivity of new films showing in state-of-the-art theaters bolstered by the latest in digital projection, digital sound, and stadium seating.
Ooh, and don’t forget the sticky floors and shouty strangers.
As a crucial part of a business that last year grossed close to $32 billion in worldwide theatrical ticket sales, we in the creative community feel that now is the time for studios and cable companies to acknowledge that a release pattern for premium video-on-demand that invades the current theatrical window could irrevocably harm the financial model of our film industry.
Major studios are struggling to replace the revenue lost by the declining value of DVD transactions. Low-cost rentals and subscriptions are undermining higher priced DVD sales and rentals. But the problem of declining revenue in home video will not be solved by importing into the theatrical window a distribution model that cannibalizes theatrical ticket sales.
Whoa, I dozed off for a second there until I heard “cannibalizes”. What were we talking about again?
Make no mistake:
HAHAHAHAHA! Hey, ma, I can’t see too good, is that George Dubya Bush over there?
History has shown that price points cannot be maintained in the home video window. What sells for $30-a-viewing today could be blown out for $9.99 within a few years.
At least, that’s what our chief adviser, Slippery Slope tells us.
If wiser heads do not prevail, the cannibalization of theatrical revenue in favor of a faulty, premature home video window could lead to the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue.
As leaders in the creative community, we ask for a seat at the table. We want to hear the studios’ plans for how this new distribution model will affect the future of the industry that we love.
“We would love to hear your thoughts on this system that we all signed a pre-emptive petition against.”
And until that happens, we ask that our studio partners do not rashly undermine the current – and successful – system of releasing films in a sequential distribution window that encourages movie lovers to see films in the optimum, and most profitable, exhibition arena: the movie theaters of America.
We encourage our colleagues in the creative community to join with us by calling or emailing NATO at 202-962-0054 or nato@natodc.com.
Sincerely,
Michael Bay
Kathryn Bigelow
James Cameron
Guillermo del Toro
Roland Emmerich
Antoine Fuqua
Todd Garner
Lawrence Gordon
Stephen Gyllenhaal
Gale Anne Hurd
Peter Jackson
Karyn Kusama
Jon Landauv
Shawn Levy
Michael Mannv
Bill Mechanic
Jamie Patricof
Todd Phillips
Brett Ratner
Robert Rodriguez
Adam Shankman
Gore Verbinski
Robert Zemeckis
Paid for by the National Association of Theatre Owners
WE ARE NATO! VISIT US AT OUR WEBSITE NATO.COM! Wait, you say there is another “NATO?” We are unaware of this group. We must sue them for copyright infringment, then write a strongly-worded letter.
Anyway, I don’t think anyone knows what the impact of this premium VOD stuff will be (probably not a whole lot). All I know is that I have little sympathy for a group of people who open a crap comedy like Arthur that no one wanted on 3,000 screens and a heartfelt comedy that was actually funny like Cedar Rapids on 100. Especially when they tell me that the current system works fine for “everyone in the movie business.”
I also like to think that not only was Michael Bay the first signatory, his signature took up 75% of the signing area a lá John Hancock, the Michael Bay of founding fathers.
Wait. Kathryn Bigelow’s last film got virtually no distribution in theaters even after it won Best Picture and yet she’s defending these chuckleheads’ nonsense? Has the world gone mad?
Do any of the signatories have the balls to not do business with studios that offer premium VOD or are they all going to fold in favor of a paycheck?
But, yeah, a strongly worded letter…I’m sure that’ll do the trick.
I’m all for giving anyone who would consider going to a theater to see Just Go With It two months after its release as many reasons as possible not to leave the house.
the declining value of DVD transactions
They assure us that this decline has absolutely nothing to do with the increasing popularity of Blu-Ray and/or people simply not wanting to pay $20 for a DVD with no extras. Seriously, what jackass wouldn’t want to pay $20 for a bare bones copy of Tr2n or Country Strong that you can watch over and over in the privacy of your own home?
At the end of the day, this is just another sign of how illegal downloading is destroying the industry.
Let’s do the math for a second …
Movie tickets cost generally $5-20. In theaters, the cost of showing a film 4-5 times a day and the amount of profit generated for the filmmakers and studio for a typical, non-blockbuster is minimal once the film is 2-3 weeks old and the ticket revenues have fallen roughly 70 percent from opening weekend sales — which in many cases aren’t all that spectacular either.
Now, with in-home, on-demand films running at $30, the only fees needing to be paid would be going to the cable companies. With the money saved on production and shipping of the actual films to theaters around the country, wouldn’t one believe that the filmmakers and studios stand to get a bigger bang for their buck by getting a movie out of theaters once revenue began to slip and pushing it straight to on-demand about a month or two before releasing the DVD, thereby giving yourself a chance to increase the profit margin.
Seriously, who goes to a movie in theaters once it’s been out for over a month? By that time, people have either forgotten about it or are more inclined to see a film released that week — that is if they’re even going.
Basically what I’m trying to say is, don’t trust the people who shoved Knight & Day and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice down our throats last summer and then expected us to go sit in a crusty theater chair next to an overweight, smelly stranger and then try and enjoy their bullshit.
Yes, I saw both films and many other pieces of shit they’ve pushed at me lately. But, I chose to do it in the privacy of my own home, where I could make fun of it out loud (or in some cases, enjoy it secretly) while scratching my balls in my underwear. Now I know this isn’t what anyone wants to picture, but Hollywood executives should realize by now that Americans don’t really want to go sit in theaters anymore.
I’ll watch your shitty movies. But I’d rather wait two months than six to see it on my Lay-Z-Boy.
God Bless America.
