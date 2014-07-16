27 Diazes: A Scientific Ranking Of Cameron Diaz Films We Have Seen

In the past 20 years, ever since she broke onto the scene in Jim Carrey’s ‘The Mask,’ I’ve seen a remarkable 27 Cameron Diaz films. If I would have guessed beforehand I would have said 15 max, and I might have only remembered ten off the top of my head. But now that I look over this list, I’m somewhat impressed. Somewhat. Diaz has been in some winners, but she’s also often played a living prop. Some dogs too, of course, woof, but overall Cameron Diaz probably has had a better career than you or I remember, and she’s got to be given a little credit for at least choosing interesting projects. It’s not as though Hollywood has a track record of creating clever roles for attractive blonde leads.
Anyway, this is the definitive ranking of her work, and it will supersede all lists that have come before or after it. I will rank them starting at the worst Diaz performance I’ve seen, then head straight toward the BEST Cameron Diaz role I’ve had the pleasure of gulping down. In this manner, I will be building your anticipation, making the whole thing more exciting! A totally “pro” move. Even I don’t know what I’m going to do next! Play along at home!
Note: This is based upon the Diaz performance in the film, NOT the overall quality of the film itself. So before you start with the “The Mask ranked so low?!!!” nonsense, take a beat and think. You’ll agree, with enough time.
27. What Happens in Vegas
A terrible film AND a pretty awful performance. If you figure you rise to the level of your co-stars, well, you know, Ashton Kutcher. He hasn’t exactly been tearing it up lately, unless “it” is Mila Kunis. (mandatory “Heeeeeyoooooo”)
26. Shrek Forever After
The Shrek franchise all blends together, doesn’t it? Really it’s more of a commentary on the Mike Myers style of comedy, pop culture references galore that age like a fine fart. Starting with ‘Wayne’s World,’ continuing on with the ‘Austin Powers’ series and culminating with ‘Shrek,’ my man made a significant impact on the box office. Ironically enough, for someone obsessed with pop culture jokes, Myers left very little mark upon said pop culture. Admit it, you can’t remember one Diaz line from any of the ‘Shrek’ films. In fairness, she was a disembodied voice. But still, Antonio Banderas crushed that noise. Respect.
25. Shrek the Third
24. Shrek 2
I don’t have much more to say about ‘Shrek.’ I leave it to you, my adoring audience.
23. In Her Shoes
I can’t imagine anyone else seeing In Her Shoes at this point, so I should start with the fact with Cameron Diaz can’t read in the movie. And all her problems stem from that, it’s why she sleeps around. According to the movie. So yeah, it’s a disaster on all fronts. Almost worth watching just for the giggles. I can make fun of illiterates because they can’t read this. And before you accuse me of being insensitive, I had a family member who was illiterate. I’m covered on all fronts. I can’t be racist because I HAVE LATINO FRIENDS.
22. Very Bad Things
She’s the pouty bride here, and I’d say pouty Diaz is an underrated phenomenon. Ah, who am I kidding, it’s the fellas and the dead prosti that make this movie great.
21. The Green Hornet
She was in this? Like, in the movie? Hmm, yes she was. Follow up question: Has there been a lady career with as much physicality, long term, as Cameron Diaz? Follow up follow up question, has anyone changed their look less in the last 20 years?
20. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
She was barely in this movie, but she’s not an active negative either. We’re on our way to the good stuff!
19. Minority Report
She was an uncredited bus passenger here. I wasn’t able to even find video, just that little pic. Still good enough for 19th place!
18. My Best Friend’s Wedding
Julia Roberts rules this film. Cameron is the prop. But she’s a damned good prop, playing the uber-likable foil Julia wants to hate. But can’t. As it turns out, Cameron was a surprisingly capable cinematic third banana in many of her movies.
17. Bad Teacher
This is just about where the roles become worthy. I’m already on the record as against the “Bad” franchise, but that’s not due to Diaz. She’s the best of the “Bads” if you know what I’m saying, much better than Thornton [Did Laremy just said he likes Cameron Diaz in ‘Bad Teacher’ better than Billy Bob in ‘Bad Santa?’ I’ll try to get him the help he needs. -Vince]. Her dry hump scene with Justin Timberlake is a thing of beauty. There’s a lot to like out of Diaz in this one.
16. Knight and Day
She held her own with Tom Cruise in an admittedly meaningless action film. The best thing about this film were the semi-decent trailers that promised comedy AND action, but Cameron Diaz made what little film there was here palatable.
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle is the worst movie ever made. EVER.
It was my introduction to Electric Six. That’s the only good thing I can say about it.
You haven’t seen the cinematic abortion that is The Sweetest Thing? Lucky you.
Hey now, that scene with Christina Applegate in the car was…actually quite bad. Carry on.
Feeling Minnesota
Whoa, hold up, her new film ‘Sex Tape’ isn’t a sexual sequal to ‘The Box’? Damn, there goes my porn movie marathon weekend.
I loved “Very Bad Things”.
A lot of terrible movies and pretty meh in almost all of them.
I still hat Jeremy Piven for killing Kobe Tai.
She was really sexy in The Counselor….otherwise that movie sucked.
2nd best part of The Counselor was Javier Bardem playing Robert Downey Jr.
The best part of life in 2013 was Javier Bardem’s hair/shirt combo in that movie.
[collider.com]
Here is an infinitely better, shorter version of “The Box”:
[www.youtube.com]
Considering I would rank “The Box” somewhere around a 0%, I think ANYTHING is infinitely better.
#mathnerd
Well if you’re being that way about it, strictly speaking, isn’t zero times infinity still zero? So if you really rank it at 0%, nothing could be infinitely better. Unless you were using it hyperbolically, as I was.
#hashtagsaredumb
I wouldn’t rank it a 0%, I think I would round it up to 5%.
Personally, I would have put Sunday much higher and Gangs lower. She didn’t really shine much in Gangs, IMO, but Sunday was the first movie I’d seen her in where I was actually impressed with her.
I still regularly think of the line “that woman would eat her young” from that movie.
She was a servicable prop in Gangs. The list of actors being awesome in that movie is pretty long. Even as the only woman in the movie, she was probably the 7th or 8th best character/actor on the screen. The only memorable acting she did in the film was when she was acting scared of Day-Lewis and I’m not sure that was acting as much as she was genuinely scared that he would actually knife her while being METHOD.
Her Irish accent in GONY counts as a war crime in Sinn Fein’s eyes.
Comparing Diaz to Theron would work I guess. Granted Charlize can act and is attractive, but take away those two things and it’s a decent comparison.
Uncredited Bus Passenger for the win!
*secretly hopes this Sex Tape is about some adhesive product akin to duct or masking tape*
If I owned a Delorean, I would constantly be trying to set it to “Cameron Diaz in The Mask”
At first I read that as “run over Cameron Diaz in The Mask”
Laremy, I am a BnL Podcast subscriber and you are my hero.
Also, I love Charlie’s Angels. Both movies. Sue me.
The Counselor would have been a better film if Diaz wasn’t laughably terrible in it.
Agreed. Though I did like her in Any Given Sunday and Malkovich.
The Counselor was a soul-crushing mess. Diaz was terrible but her vamping was at least somewhat amusing.
I don’t know if I could trust a woman who doesn’t flinch at seeing a giant black cock like that locker room scene.
Maybe she thinks all black people look alike.
… maybe she just really likes cock.
@ Martin
“I agree” – Donald Sterling
What about that soft-core bondage flick she did? That should at least get honorable mention since you get to see her tits.
Her accent in Gangs is a huge miss.
Yeah, she was miscast in that movie in my opinion.
i have no interest in any of these movies including the couple i’ve seen.
I think I was most impressed that she wasn’t movie ruining terrible in Gangs of New York. Also I’m sorry but thinking Diaz is better than Thornton in Bad Santa, I just can’t process that. Bad Santa is one of the better comedies of the last decade, shits a classic. COEN BROTHERS DAMMIT!!
bro, Bad Santa was released over a decade ago
@DNP Priapism fuck I’m old, 15 years then. Its still a classic
“You might remember a film called Brave that somehow did a worse job with that very idea over decade letter.”
I will be using “over a (insert time period) letter” instead of “over a (insert time period) later” from now on.
Also, I haven’t seen “My Sister’s Keeper” but supposedly she’s pretty decent in it.
Umm what kind of list would leave off The Sweetest Thing so many good scenes in there the bathroom glory hole, when it looked like she was giving road head to Christina Applegate and lets not forget the penis song. Really disappointed you overlooked this movie it was the raunchy female comedy before bridesmaids.
Umm…Because it is awful?
Why could you not have just watched one more movie and called the thread 28 Diazes Later? Would have been worth.
What about the rankings of the porn parodies of these movies?