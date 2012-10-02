REMINDER: The Latest 30 for 30 Airs Tonight

ESPN hasn’t sent out any trailers or even put an embeddable one online because I guess they hate money (best I could find was this 30-second TV spot), but consider this your reminder that the first installment of their 30 for 30 series of sports documentaries airs tonight. It’s called Broke, and it follows the lives of athletes who went from riches to rags as a result of all the making it rain and the magnums of Krystal and the bitch money cars and other things I’ve read about in New Yorker reviews of rap songs. Needless to say, this type of programming is a great improvement over five assh*les trying to scream over each other about whether or not the Bucs offense is “for real.”
More money, more problems. Broke digs into the psychology of men whose competitive nature carried them to victory on the field yet seemed to ruin them off the field. Airing: Tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT on ESPN
It was directed by Billy Corben, who previously directed The U and Cocaine Cowboys, and as Danger Guerrero writes, ” I plan on watching this so hard my TV may become frightened and try to sneak out of the room during commercials.”
Yes, please. Additionally, all the previous 30 for 30s are currently streaming on Netflix Instant. Sunshine is for suckers.
[A couple longer clips at ESPN]
One Night In Vegas and Straight Out of L.A. aren’t streaming, which is fucking bullshit.
Agreed, not sure why those are disc only but I’m sure the reason is quite stupid.
Because ESPN and Netflix hate us.
Very pumped for this. Always been fascinated with how the vast majority of these guys end up bankrupt so quick. Also, I’ll probably spend the rest of the night rewatching The Two Escobars on Netflix now, damn you.
Mike Tyson lost $400 million in his lifetime. James Cameron loses more on robot butlers and spaceships. Cry me a lispy river.
Bernie Kosar was mesmerizing in “The U”. Mesmerizing because he was a complete train wreck, but still.
this was very interesting. Crazy how $50 mil can get pissed away so quickly.
Why isnt this documentary on BET?
THAT’S RACIST!!