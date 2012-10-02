REMINDER: The Latest 30 for 30 Airs Tonight

ESPN hasn’t sent out any trailers or even put an embeddable one online because I guess they hate money (best I could find was this 30-second TV spot), but consider this your reminder that the first installment of their 30 for 30 series of sports documentaries airs tonight. It’s called Broke, and it follows the lives of athletes who went from riches to rags as a result of all the making it rain and the magnums of Krystal and the bitch money cars and other things I’ve read about in New Yorker reviews of rap songs. Needless to say, this type of programming is a great improvement over five assh*les trying to scream over each other about whether or not the Bucs offense is “for real.”

More money, more problems. Broke digs into the psychology of men whose competitive nature carried them to victory on the field yet seemed to ruin them off the field. Airing: Tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT on ESPN

It was directed by Billy Corben, who previously directed The U and Cocaine Cowboys, and as Danger Guerrero writes, ” I plan on watching this so hard my TV may become frightened and try to sneak out of the room during commercials.”

Yes, please. Additionally, all the previous 30 for 30s are currently streaming on Netflix Instant. Sunshine is for suckers.

[A couple longer clips at ESPN]