A 32-Year-Old Texas Man Is Suing A Stripper To Get His Harry Potter DVDs Back

It’s a tale as old as time. You give a stripper your stuff so she’ll be your girlfriend, but then she stops being your girlfriend and won’t give your stuff back. Lindsay Lopez still has my best Pogs so I totally feel this guy’s pain.
Robert Wallace, who works as a software developer, told KRIV that he thought he was in a “dating relationship” with exotic dancer Nomi Mims. According to Wallace, he loaned Mims about $2,000, a laptop and his Harry Potter DVD collection.
They “broke up” on May 3, Wallace said, and he waited a week for her to return the items because “I know how stubborn she can be.” [RawStory]
Those are some brutal sarcasti-quotes. “Ooh, so she was your ‘girlfriend’ and you were ‘dating,’ huh? Did she also say you had a ‘nice haircut,’ and a ‘cool shirt?'” I think 1985 Billy Zabka might have typed this.
I always enjoy the way local news reporters have to pretend they’ve been living in a make-up cave full of blue blazers their entire lives. “Well this might be a first. The first I’ve ever heard of it, Bob. A 32-year-old man has filed A SUIT against a STRIPPER.”
Really? This is the first time someone has ever sued stripper? “First I’ve ever heard of it, Bob.” Kudos for the live shot outside the strip club parking lot there though, it really ties the story together.
Mims insisted that the two were not dating, and that the items were gifts.
“I don’t believe in loans because I don’t want to pay anybody back,” she explained. “I’ve given him gifts too. You know, how do I get my booty and boobs back?”
Weird, I just heard the Maury studio audience cheer, and I’m sitting alone on my toilet.
Here’s Nomi Mims explaining the situation on the “Mad Hatta Morning Show,” where she says the closest she ever came to living with Wallace was using his address for her student loans.
Still no word on why she refuses to give him his Aladdin, Shrek, and Harry Potter DVDs back. Come on, lady, don’t be cruel, you know Harry Potter is specially designed for people who aren’t getting laid. Let this be a lesson to all the other software developers out there, never give a stripper your DVDs. At best, go with a Netflix password, that way you can just change it when things don’t work out.
Wait, wasn’t this the plot of Bringing Down the House, that movie with Steve Martin and Queen Latifah?
Because if it wasn’t, it should have been.
Both these people are the worst.
Everything is bigger in Texas…including the idiocy.
#HowDoIGetMyBooty&BoobsBack
#BringBackMyBooty&Boobs
Done.
Are there any side bets going that he lost his virginity to her? There should be.
No cuz it’s a fool’s bet. Do you really think you could find anyone to bet that he didn’t?
Does finishing in your pants during a particularly vigorous lap dance count as losing your virginity? Discuss.
I think 1985 Billy Zabka might have typed this.
You can practically hear the gum popping.
Are we talking Just One of the Guys Zabka or Karate Kid Zabka? Or maybe Back to School Zabka? All vintage, time in a bottle performances.
definitely not european vacation Zabka. ugh.
Also, I must note that Billy has the following titles on his hit list: Mindstorm, Interceptor Force, Shootfighter (& Shootfighter II), and Protect & Surf.
Hell of resume.
This would never happen to me, because the strippers really like me. You can’t look in to my eyes and fake that. They are so happy when I come to the club, they tell me their real name!
I know, right bro? Me too! Sometimes they give me an extra song because I keep it real, unlike the other guys who are total losers.
Pogs. Hahhaha.
Remember Alf? Well he’s back, in Pog form.
Mad respeck, Millhouse
My best friend’s older brother always used to murder us at pogs back in the day and take all our good shit. We didn’t understand why until we finally figured out that his slammer was actually a San Jose Sharks hockey puck.
FFS, Burnsy, stay out of the news.
Even Burnsy knows to stay out of Texas.
The dollar bills you tuck into a dancer’s g-string are not considered a “loan” by anyone’s standards, young man. Even if you did it two thousand times. Wow, he must go to that strip joint a lot.
But think about the awkwardness of trying to tuck a “prisoners of azkaban” dvd into a stipper’s Gstring.
There is no quidditch in the champagne room.
It’s all that butter beer. It prevents your broomstick from getting off the ground.
So for some reason I watched the stripper interview, and I am pretty sure this Nomi admitted to some kind of fraud. To quote “I was never living with this dude, I was just using his address for college to avoid out-of-state tuition fees.” Now I’m not some fancy, big city lawyer or nothing, I’m just a regular dude, who drinks beer and loves his family and Jesus. But it seems to me that this would put Nomi in some kind of legal quandary, as she is exploiting Robert Wallace’s affection to rob the great state of Texas. Nomi should take her act back to Florida where it belongs.
Yeah, I was impressed by that.
“I didn’t steal from him, I just committed mail fraud.”
I was even more impressed that their is in fact an actual stripper out there who is just dancing to pay for college.
“MALE fraud”
@Reggie Thistleton She’s a tranny, too?
Wonder what I could get for a box full of VHS porn?
The undying respect of 12 year old Darkest Timeline Zach Morris?
She seems sweet.
The picture of the guy is just the gift that keeps on giving. I can’t stop giggling.
He looks like a bad wax model of John Candy.
“We were in a dating relationship. We had a date every Tuesday through Saturday night at the Flashy Boobs Lounge, from 8:30pm until 12 midnight. You can’t get much more serious than that!”
it was called the booby trap lounge. c’mon man, you’re better than that.
Hello adult Butters!
Butters is cooler than this guy.
Professor Chaos would deliver retribution before Butters filed a lawsuit.
Harry Potter and the Soiled Panties?
like they didn’t have a price tag when you purchased them?
At least she didn’t mention that she gave him something that lasts forever #goncyphlherpalaids
And he thought this kind of bullshit would end after high school. Shoulda learned your lesson after Blowjob Stacy only gave you a handjob for doing her homework.
What a whorcrux.
I’m picturing that scene in I’m Gonna Get You Sucka, where the girl just keeps pulling off fake body parts. Because otherwise, I have to assume she’s saying that dude wrecked her, and I just can’t wrap my head around that.
Well, I can’t really wrap my head around any of this. I’m assuming she willingly went to his house to get the dvd’s, which how? Everybody knows you don’t actually get to hook up with the stripper (unless you’re loaded and it’s an Anna Nicole Smith-J Howard Marshall thing). Also, how do you willingly go on the news and talk about this? How does he just not die of shame the moment the mic is thrust in his face?
What the fuk is snack change?
Is it just me or does that guy look a lot older than 32?
I love that I knew the answer when this story came up on @Midnight just now. Any mention of how this site now has a relationship with that show? Perhaps it has been mentioned before and I just missed it.