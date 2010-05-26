50 Cent looks like LL Cool J’s corpse

Do not adjust your monitors, that’s not Photoshop. 50 Cent actually did lose almost 60 pounds for a movie role. Apparently no one told him that in order to play a cancer patient, one need not actually contract cancer.
50 Cent lost a lot of weight for his upcoming movie “Things Fall Apart”. In the movie 50 Cent plays a football player diagnosed with cancer. [Co-starring Ray Liotta, Directed by Mario van Peebles]
He dropped from 214 pounds to an astonishing 160 with a liquid diet and three-hour-a-day treadmill walks for nine weeks. [Thisis50]
When Jay Leno saw this picture, he turned to Kevin Eubanks and said, “He might have to change his name to 36 pennies,” at which point Eubanks finally snapped and stabbed him in the heart.
That light bulb has burnt out.
Ok, but if he even thinks about covering his lips with powdered sugar, Dave Chappelle is suing his ass.
Eazy E is not impressed.
Does he have dry skin?
He looks a little Ashey. Arthur Ashey.
He looks like that old Batman villain Egghead. Except he’s black and clearly not as cool as Vincent Price.
*puts on nerd glasses*
Besides *snort* anybody with a basic understanding of even fifth grade mathematics knows that, by percentage of weight lost, it would make him now worth 37.5 cents.
*adjusts suspenders, heads to corner*
When the Drunkettes demand pics of shirtless Christian Bale that is not what they meant.
When I demand it however, that is EXACTLY what I meant.
At least now he finally looks like a guy who’s been shot nine times.
Sally Struthers has already filmed a commercial on his behalf.
God damn. I had to scroll down to find out that wasn’t Keenan Ivory- Wayans in that pic.
Where are the Drunkettes anyway? I want to show them my version of a liquid diet.
WHERE ARE ALL THE FUCKING FLIES?
Biggie simply took a shot to lose all his weight.
2Pac got all the way down to 0Pac.
Get rich and try dying.
quick, someone drop a coke bottle near him. i need a laugh.
Liquid diet = protein jerk
Why would he go through all the trouble of losing so much weight just to have a super fake rubber cap applied? His head looks like something George Washington Carver blah blah something racist blah.
He was gonna just pray to lose the weight, but the Gods Must Be Lazy.
Looks like Fiddy won’t be taking me to the candy shop :(
If he’s not careful, he’s going to start being attracted to fat white women.
Big Pun would be spinning in his grave, but he hates to exercise.
ZeroCharisma says: Sally Struthers has already filmed a commercial on his behalf.
For just 50 cents a day, you can support 50 Cent?
160lbs? I know a few cancer patients who are yelling, “Fatty!” into their oxygen masks.
When he gets too thin and has to be hospitalized, they’ll place him in the G Unit.
I hear Madonna is going to
stealadopt him.
Seriously, how much does his skeleton weigh?
I think I’m taller than him and I’m not much heavier.
Was Dave Chappelle not available for this role?
In related news, KFC just saw a spike in their grilled chicken sales.
He dropped from 214 pounds to an astonishing 160 with a liquid diet and three-hour-a-day treadmill walks for nine weeks.
You heard it here.A 40oz of malt liquor will help you shed the pounds.
Ronnie James Dio can’t stomach the thought of this movie.
WAHHH!!
BAH! Wake me when he starves himself into some talent.
That pic of Christian Bale was from him preparing for his role as a gay vampire.
“I VANT DU SOCK YOR DEEK!
50 Cent has changed.
I recently lost 60 lbs when my daughter accepted a ride with Trish & Rooster.
I’m still making my rap name Filthy Scent.
He lost sixtey pounds because that ass went to an English casino and went check bet raise playing for an inside straight at the turn. Tool.
Curtis is changing his name from 50 Cent to -54 Pounds.
I liked this better when it was called “Brian’s Song”, starring Lando Calrissian and Sonny Corleone
He’s been on that treadmill since the “In Da Club” video.
He looks a slightly younger version of this guy who used to be a frequent customer at one of my former jobs. I drove an old Pontiac 6000LE (I was 18 or 19 at the time, it was all I could afford) and he would always try to get me to sell it to him. I could barely understand him when he would ask, “H’lo deh, hamuch y’ont fodat ol Pontiac?” And I never understood why anyone would want my piece of crap car until my boss, who was also black, laughingly explained what PONTIAC meant. True story.
*goes back into left field*
Why is 50 cent in my kitchen?
Moose, I’ll bite. What the fuck does PONTIAC stand for.
Bear in mind, I’m a Midwestern white boy.
Look on Urban Dictionary, second page for Pontiac
Alternately, LL Cool J looks like 50 Cent’s corpse if he drowned in a flood.
Prior to the cancer, fiddy’s character was a real workhorse on the football field. They called him the 50-centaur.
It could have been a real cent-erella story if things hadn’t fallen apart.
Poor
Ol’
Nigga
Thinks
It’s
A
Cadillac
*flips off F5 button*