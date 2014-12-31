A Brief List Of Obnoxious Things We’d Like To Leave Behind In 2015

Was 2014 more obnoxious than previous years? It seemed pretty obnoxious, but was it as annoying as the year when an asteroid killed off all the mammoths and everyone had to subsist on boiled dirt weed? Hard to say, I must consult the oral histories. But 2014 definitely had some things – trends, phenomena, people, machinations of the zeitgeist – we would prefer to leave behind as we bravely soldier on towards entropy. I don’t mean the big, obvious stuff, like pollution and war and bullying, just the persistent, vaguely annoying pebbles in the collective shoe, so to speak. Here’s a brief list.
Geico
I turn on the television, I get Geico ads. I try to watch a YouTube video, I get Geico ads. I watched planes fly around during Fleet Week in San Francisco, and no joke, there was a goddamned skywriter making a Geico ad in the sky. I literally can’t even escape Geico while drinking in a park.
Aside from the fact that most of Geico’s ad concepts are so idiotic they shouldn’t have made it from someone’s brain to their mouth let alone pass vetting from multiple adult humans (that “Old MacDonald can’t spell” ad, holy hell), they have an entire series of ads whose entire premise is how oversaturated we already are with their ads (“Did you know about Geico?” “Of course, everyone knows that”). First of all, no one with this much ad money to burn could’ve made it without raping their customers. They’re essentially admitting, “Yes, this business is absolutely a racket.”
Don’t hate them as much as I do yet? Watch this video where the ad creators congratulate themselves for their brilliant concepts:
They seem to have gotten rid of the guitar/mandolin duo in 2014, which was a great first step. Now, let’s finish the job and bulldoze the entire company into a volcano.
By the way, if you want to know how to make commercials that don’t annoy the piss out of everyone, take a note from Southern Comfort, who has the best ad department in the universe.
IPA Mania
I don’t know if hops obsession in other places is as persistent a problem as it is in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, but around these parts, four out of every six beer taps is dedicated to an IPA. So many choices! Hmm, let’s see… do I want an IPA, a double-hopped IPA, or the quintuple-hopped hopsplosion limited edition dry-hopped hops growler served in a pine tree? If I ask a waitress what’s on tap, eight times out of ten the first words out of her mouth are “well, we have a really good IPA…” and almost every self-described “beer snob” lists five different IPAs as his/her favorite. Look, nothing against an IPA from time to time, but guess what! There are other flavors besides hops! If you’ll permit me an analogy, drenching everything you eat in hot sauce does not make you a Mexican food aficionado.
Buzzfeed Videos
Most of their video concepts are based on finding some half retarded shut-in to sample something all normal humans have experienced. Then they zoom in on the person’s dumb face as he or she tries to come to terms with the concept of “Swiss cheese” or whatever. “It has… holes in it? Gosh, well that’s kind of… weird.”
Money quote: “I’ve never had syrup before.”
Nothing like watching a group of grown adults so intellectually uncurious they need a camera on them to try, say, drinking from a glass, or reading a book. “Gosh, I never thought to pet a dog before, is that what the fur is for? It never occurred to me.”
Other videos, you can’t tell if they’re just stupid, or actually offensive.
The worst part about them is that you wind up so infuriated that you want to send them to everyone you know as the perfect example of the decline of civilization, and then you realize your reaction was probably the point all along. Outrage sharing is baked into the business model. Now I have to feel guilty about my own indignation! Buzzfeed even manages to ruin hate-watching.
Corporate Drones Being Taught To Empathize
In case you missed it, this week brought us yet another nightmarish Comcast phone call.
Most of the focus seems to be on the fact that Comcast won’t honor their own promises even when you record them. Which is terrible, certainly, but not enough attention is being paid to the fact that every time the caller outlines a problem, the Comcast rep says something like “Well yes, I can certainly see why that would be a problem. I would be angry too if I were you, I am also a customer in many situations. I AM CURRENTLY EMPATHIZING, MR. ____. IF YOU ARE SATISFIED WITH MY EMPATHY PLEASE PRESS 4 TO TAKE A QUICK SURVEY.”
Comcast is probably the worst offender (in all things), but it seems as if someone in corporate saw their customer service ranking consistently plummeting, and decided the solution was to not actually solve problems, but to train their drones to constantly reiterate how much they commiserate with the problem havers. You’d swear they have Rosie Perez from White Men Can’t Jump training their call center employees.
If anyone in charge of such things is reading this, every second you spend empathizing with me is another second I waste on the phone with you. I’m trying to minimize the amount of time I spend talking to people on headsets, can you empathize?
The Paleo Diet
This is a tough distinction to make, because pretty much everyone should shut up about their dietary restrictions forever, whatever they are. But most other diets don’t have a special magazine devoted to them that I have to see at the checkout counter every time I go to the grocery store. And paleo dorks get a special slot on this list by virtue of having possibly the most idiotic philosophical underpinnings of any diet. To argue about whether or not cavemen ate beans or grain is to miss the bigger picture. You’re basing a dietary restriction on the one thing I’m pretty positive cavemen didn’t have: dietary restrictions. Also, your mother is a caveman.
Subnote: Is “eat clean” a paleo thing? Because that has to be the most psuedo-scientific white person delusion I’ve heard since cutting out “toxins.” Naturally, I’m aware of this trend mostly through people putting pictures of their food on Instagram.
Thinkpieces
It’s hard to criticize thinkpieces without sounding like a white dude who thinks people with less privilege should know their place. That’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about the long rambles where a writer has some vague problem with a pop culture phenomenon that they can’t quite put their finger on and so they sort of ramble for 11 paragraphs before deciding to call it “problematic.” Which I guess is more official sounding than “I don’t like this.”
Again, I think outrage sharing must be a big part of the business model, but thinkpieces may have finally hit a tipping point this year when a Huffington Post writer wrote a treatise on why the “Mail Kimp” lady at the beginning of the Serial podcast is racist, having assumed the person saying “Mail Kimp” was an Asian woman and that the ad was somehow making fun of her. Soon after it was posted, a Serial producer pointed out that, no, the person saying “Mail Kimp” wasn’t Asian at all, and the writer apologized and took down the piece.
That the writer actually apologized for basing her entire lecture on a flawed premise that a tiny bit of research would’ve confirmed and retracted the piece is actually a big step forward. Most of the time they’d say “Okay, well this example was certainly a poor illustration of it, but the thing I’m talking about is still a huge problem!”
Look, not everything is a “teaching moment.” And it dehumanizes the people involved in your example to just yadda yadda the facts of their situation to illustrate your agenda. Stop writing essays about something you claim is a serious issue where the framing device is something Miley Cyrus did.
Change.org Petitions
Jesus Christ, I get nine or 10 Change.org emails every month, you’d think I’d bought something from them online or something.
Lost Planes
I mean seriously, how hard is it to find a plane? Planes are big.
Prankvertising/YouTube Pranksters
I’m not sure what’s worse, people using dumb pranks to sell you something…
…Or people constantly “pranking” their family and friends, or tricking strangers into thinking they’re in legitimate peril.
It’s bad enough I can’t walk down the street without someone starting a fake conversation with me to get me to sign a petition, now I have to worry about being “pranked” on YouTube. Eventually we will all have our headphones turned up all the way and refuse to make eye contact with anyone, just in case. Imagine you’re just trying to run a grocery store or news stand and every few days you have to chase away the next Improv Everywhere with a broom. I DON’T WANT TO BE IN YOUR FLASH MOB, BRO.
All prank videos should end like this one:
Social Media Gurus
Your job title shouldn’t end in “guru,” “prophet,” or “rock star,” unless you are an actual cult leader or musician. Please, God, let this be the last year we ever have to hear the name “Shingy” (pictured).
A lot of these gurus are so dumb they think they’re inventing things that have already existed for years. You may remember 27-year-old Emerson “Passionate About Virality” Spartz from a few days ago (who we also know about because of a New Yorker profile, maybe that’s part of the problem… er… problematic).
He went on, “If I were running a more hard-news-oriented media company and I wanted to inform people about Uganda, first, I would look it up and find out exactly what’s going on there. Then I would find a few really poignant images or story lines, ones that create a lot of resonant emotion, and I would make those into a short video—under three minutes—with clear, simple words and statistics.”
You mean… like TV news?
A Katy Perry song was playing on the radio. “Art is that which science has not yet explained,” he said. “Imagine that the vocals are mediocre in an otherwise amazing song. What if you could have forty people record different vocals, and then test it by asking thousands of people, ‘Which one is best?’ To me, that’s a trickle in an ocean of possible ways you could improve every song on the radio.”
You mean… like focus groups? This is a guy who gave a TED talk.
“I study virtual trends” is just a fancy way of saying “I keep living my life, trying to figure out what the f*ck’s going on.”
Politicizing EVERYTHING
It’s almost hard to enjoy things nowadays without imagining the inevitable thinkpiece or outraged right wing email forward about it. Speaking of outraged right wing email forwards, I’m sure there were plenty about the guy who got kicked off a flight when he flipped out after being wished a Merry Christmas. Which just as easily could’ve been someone flipping out about being wished “Happy Holidays” as part of the “war on Christmas.”
Hey, someone was trying to tell you to have a nice day. Maybe take it in the spirit in which it was intended? Can we not wage the culture war through pleasantries?
Phew, okay, I think I’ve just about run out of steam. I trust that this airing of petty grievances has brought us all closer together.
Great list. I agree with almost all of these. I’d like to add “Dismissing every opinion with which you might disagree as a ‘Hot Taek'”
Hot taek, wait shit.
WOW STRONG TAEK BRO
I knew I should have reloaded the comments before I posted that.
Thanks to the us army I’ve already sent a seeking bullet at you to make sure this mistake never happens again!
Graet taek dued!
Roll damn tide
@The Curse of Marino : Wrong site, man. You’ll scare the Drunkards.
It also makes it confusing since half the time I think they want a Hot Takei.
If you don’t know, don’t ask.
Don’t ask, don’t tell.
Hey now. I have Geico, and they took great care of me when some jackass backed into my car in a Starbucks parking lot this summer.
Their commercials are gawd awful, though. I’m sorry for being part of the problem.
Thanks jerk!
And happy New Year.
Patrice… perhaps a nice backrub would make you feel better.
Great list and great call on Politicizing Everything. Forcing two sides to every issue (EMBRACE DEBATE!) makes our world a terrible place.
It’s also a stupid reason to not like/try/listen to things – you’re politics prevent you from watching a cartoon? Get the fuck outta here!
…you do realize you can unsubscribe from Change.org mailing lists right?
Sure, but then you get re-subscribed if you ever sign another one. It’s a bummer to have to choose between a deluge of junk mail or swearing-off petition-signing completely, just because the assholes who facilitate it want to shove every cause they can down your throat based on your previous agreement with one single cause. Small bummer, but a bummer. For us casual progressive fuckfaces, anyway.
Amen
Let’s add Twitter “parody” accounts to this list forever and ever
Mayor Rahm Emmanuel was brilliant. Otherwise, yes
Nah EpcotCentre and ozChrisRock are great
I can’t stand Twitter, but “Riker Googling” is great(if you’re a Star Trek fan that is).
@The Delusions of Officer Jim Lahey +1 cochran. Fake Ned Yost is pretty solid as well. They exist, but most of them are just awful.
As someone who works in a call center I empathize with the comcast person because I’m trained in much the same way because ultimately I can’t do shit about it, and most of the time the person I would transfer you to either won’t take your call or isn’t even in the building. So yell, get your scream on, but realize not a fucking thing can be done by the person you’re yelling at and ultimately you’re just being an asshole to someone exactly like yourself about something they didn’t cause nor can change.
It’s like yelling at the waiter when the cooks screwed up your meal, good job!
I had the epiphany a long time ago that getting angry was no good for anybody, so now I’m just pleasantly elated when a problem gets solved. Some of those cell phone support people can actually remove charges from your bill, like, poof, gone.
It’s a fine line to walk with customer support. I start out being nice and try not to get angry with them, they’re just doing their job. Then again, fuck them for working for a shitty company, they are part of the problem.
I did get a huge wave of guilt one time when I made a girl from Century Link cry. I basically just said how terrible her life must be that the only job she can get is working for the worst utility company in the world. (Say what you want about Comcast’s terrible customer support, their product is actually decent)
It’s as if the call centers are there to not do what they claim to do!
Also fuck Geico they can’t even remember their own ads. Like they have a hump day parody ad of their own fucking ad and they get their own ad wrong. GET YOUR SHIT TOGETHER GEICO!
FUCK IPAs!
I will also be forever grateful for this Danger tweet on the subject: [twitter.com]
Can’t we all just go back to a simpler time when it was cheap whiskey or mouthwash?
Wait, you don’t use cheap whiskey AS mouthwash? That’s just good science, you save the good stuff for sipping.
The problem is twofold: First, there are a lot of shitty IPAs, although Vince gets the worst of it because IPAs really started on the West Coast so every brewery out there squeezes out at least one.
Second, no matter how shitty the IPA may be, I personally guarantee you it is that brewery’s bestselling beer. So you can see where the problem lies, although lately the fad seems to be trending towards hard cider.
Yeah, i moved from socal to Seattle and there’s hardly anything other than IPAs here. There’s a place down the street that sells growlers but you can only get one of 4 IPAs or a cider.
I’m much more of a light beer guy. Pilsners over IPAs any day.
Problem with pilsners is that they take twice as long to make.
Tripels or GTFO
Fuck IPAs. Give me a stout or a porter, I don’t need the same hoppy beer in a different label shoved in my face as “a new take on hops and spices”.
Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter
Thinkpieces already died earlier this year. Read all about it in my thought exercise, “Thoughts about thinking with pieces in long form: an ode to thinking.”
Something Something Peter King Something Allagash White.
@The Curse of Marino MMQB is like the first draft of a thinkpiece, assuming that draft is a gigantic turd
Instead of calling them “Thinkpieces” I’ve started calling all of mine “How I Am Currently Dealing With My White Guilt.”
Also, let’s put an end to Big Bang Theory trivia features, AM I FUCKING RIGHT?
BAZINGA!!!!!!!!11#!!!!!
SHUT UP, YOU SOULLESS CORPORATE SELLOUT. DAMN THE MAN!
If you wrote this, Burnsy, it would be a list of every Orlando Coach and GM, the cardinals bullpen, Dominican alcohol, and people who don’t love 80’s movies, earnestly or ironically.
Careful guys, @penny is hot might be listening.
That blew my mind.
GOOD CALL ON THAT ONE BRO
I’m about five years behind Vince’s descent into grumpy-old-manitude, so I read this with both the disaffected amusement of youth and the distinct knowledge that I completely agree with the content and the tone of most of this list.
Basically, we’re all turning into Winnebago man, and I’m ok with that.
Holy shit thank you for reminding me of the glorious Winnebago man
This is a great list.
Though, the IPA nonsense has been trendy here on the east coast for a bit longer than Portlandia. Beer snobbery in general is stupid. After 3 of any of them, it all tastes like swill.
And as 2014 draws to a close, I agree with Underball on something. Man, fuck this year.
Underball has been on lately. He’s up his percentage a solid 5-10 points in the last month.
I hate those “prank” videos more than anything.
There was one prank video from this year I loved, where they dressed a tiny dog up in a huge spider costume and it ran through tunnels at night scaring the fuck out of people.
THAT is a prank. Going up to someone and saying “will you kiss my ass? nah lol jk dude its just a prank” is not a prank. Those “white guys in the hood making fun of stereotypical hood stuff” aren’t prank videos. They are idiots seeking attention and pissing people off.
You should be legally allowed to commit simple assault on anyone who pranks you for a Youtube video.
That and the murder clowns I’ll allow
Last April Fools I basically sent all my friends Vince’s article on why he hates that day, and pranks in general. Sad to see it wasn’t linked here.
This is an excerpt from my Thinkpiece: “Santa Clause is problematic.” I am trying to shop it around but no one bought this year. Maybe next year.
“Young American children are being taught that a mystical being will shower them with innumerable gifts, in exchange for being the undefined and vague concept of “Good” or “Nice.” Meanwhile Jewish children are taught that their parents work hard and provide them with a present for just 8 nights only. It’s no wonder that Millennials today are so entitled and expecting to be gifted things for simply being and the Jewish grow up with an appreciation for their parents hard work. This “Santa Clause” indoctrinates our children with an expectation that “being” good is more important than hard work and doing.”
Who is this Santa Clause, and is he in any way related to Santa Claus?
It’s a legal thing. You wouldn’t understand.
From the Latin “Res Ipsa Santa” which translates to “The Old Fat Guy speaks for himself”
Short for Santa von Clausewitz, who famously wrote that Christmas is the continuation of Hanukah by other means.
Tim Allen is problematic overall.
I’ll only drink one IPA, and that’s Lumberyard in Flagstaff, AZ.
Anything else just give me loud, smelly farts. For some reason, Lumberyard is the only that doesn’t.
That’s… an interesting problem.
Over the last year or so my digestive system has developed an intolerance for most types of beer. Except IPA’s. I’ve settled on two, the almost local to me Mad Tom, and the almost local to my sister on the west coast Red Racer. It being New Years Eve I have a couple bottles of Ommegang Valar Morghulis in the fridge. I’m hoping that doesn’t make me sick(er) than I normally would be on New Years Day.
If my guts inability to process beer continues to get worse, I’ll have to resign myself to being a wino as I slide into my fifties, rather than the alcoholic omnivore I’ve been up until now.
I avoid all of ’em. For fear of waking up in a lumberyard in Flagstaff, AZ. Which is more likely than you’d think.
Didn’t he beat Urijah Faber for the title? He still fights and trains down at American Top Team, last I heard.
God damn if we can get rid of the “Millenials don’t know this, do know this, will change this.” bullshit I’d be forever grateful as someone who is on the edge of that generation and gets folded into it while sharing none of its supposed generation markers I’m sick and fucking tired of the group getting blamed/praised for fucking everything.
They said the same shit about Gen Xers, the 80’s shmucks, the hippies, the roaring 20’s flappers. It’s the same shit but with the word internet instead of the charleston.
The only reason we had a decade long break was that some guy crashed a couple planes into the towers and everyone wanted to revisit patriotism or war or some other half-applicable horse shit.
Old people bitch about young people. Young people are too busy being young to take old people out of power to bitch about young people.
This was definitely the worst year for thinkpieces and articles about Millenials that made me regret quitting sniffing glue. As Frotcast Bret said so poignantly, “I don’t think the internet was worth it, guys.”
“Fucking Millenials”
– Brian, while watching Jesus speak
I saw some thing that defined “millennials” as anyone born between 1980 and 2000. As if you could make a meaningful generalization about EVERYONE BORN IN A 20 FUCKING YEAR PERIOD.
I totally understand that people don’t like IPAs..s. But it’s simply my preference, and as long as it’s a trend, I’m thrilled to have a plethora of options. Especially when they’re usually upwards of 8% abv, and I know I’m gonna GET RIGGITY-RIGGITY-WRECKED, SON!
#1 thing to leave in 2014- the no edit button on uproxx..s
There are some IPAs that are great: Stone, Ballast Point, one or two others. However, they don’t rely on three letters to move cases. They brew an actual beer! Worth drinking!
I don’t understand the hate for IPA’s. I actually didn’t even know this was a thing until now. I’ll have an IPA as my first choice, but I still love stouts, porters and pale ales. I live in Northern California, and I’ve never run into a problem of not having enough different beer selections to choose from.
I like IPAs. I have tow or three I’ll buy a couple times a month. I don’t understand why every craft brewer HAS to make an IPA as a primary offering. If you make ice cream you should make chocolate and vanilla before you jump to habanero green tea. But every “cool” brewery has to make a hopocalypse or hoptrocity, hopocaust, or hopzilla. Hops aren’t bacon, you shouldn’t market them as such.
Fucking ‘Bae’ can stay in 2014 and all.
^ This
Calling people “basic” should also never have been a thing.
Baesic is still ok though, right?
+2014
Can we get rid of “bro”, bro? I’m tired off these bros always broing up the pace with bro this and bro that. Hey, bro you too you motherbroer. Of yeah? Well why don’t you take that bro and stick it up your bro and then bro bro the bro with some bro on bro in the bro action, you brogly bro-lipped broing bront!
Seriously, bro.
Bro is already gone. We’re back around to “brah”
Bruh.
DUDE BRAH TOTES LEGIT BRAH
Getting rid of the “Bro” or “brah” wouldn’t solve anything. The dudebros would find a more annoying term. This is getting rid of the symptoms, not the disease. We need to attack the source. First, we get rid of most frats (mostly TKE, because fuck teeks), then we must cleanse the world by getting rid of all Duke fans. THEN WE WILL BEGIN A GLORIOUS CAMPAIGN TO RID OURSELVES OF THE HUMAN PEST OF THE WORLD EXTERMINATE EXTERMINATE EXTERMINATE EXTERMINATE EXTERMINATE EXTERMINATE EXTERMINATE EXTERMINATE EXTERMINATE EXTERMINATE EXTERMINATE
u wot m8?
(Let’s get rid of that too. I only accept ridicuously poorly spelled words when Vince’s The Stath is talking…or any Bahsten accent).
WHEW. OK. Holy shit, I’m glad this finally got cleared up. So far I hadn’t seen this new @Not A Troll guy and @Underball in the same comments section and I was pretty convinced it was Underball in disguise. But here we are, with Not A Troll making Underball, directly below, seem like a nice, functioning contributor to the community. Congratulations, dick shim. You’re now King Asshat around these parts. Please kill yourself at your earliest convenience.
I hope Uproxx will stop ducking John Mulaney’s dick. Well we will have the inevitable “5 Reasons Why Mulaney shouldn’t be Canceled”. And ” Why Mulaney was Canceled too soon”. FUCK. I expect royalty checks for writing your headlines for you.
Sucking. Fuck you auto correct
I prefer to just pretend Warming Glow doesn’t exist.
I’ll say it: Mulaney sucked. And I say that as a fan of his stand up.
@Electric Mayhem I’m almost to that point. Think I read around 20% of the posts on there now.
Upset? I’m congratulating you. King Asshat’s not an easy title to achieve. You should be proud. So proud you kill yourself. And show some respect; when I was a baby my mother was at least an escort. Maybe even call girl. Now, yeah, mostly whore.
I wish we could’ve left baseball back in the 1950s where it belongs.
What I want to have happen in 2014 is the annoying nerd misogyny hangover I spent most of the year dealing with. Seriously, this year:
Some cockhole looked at a fairly innocuous cover to a kids comic, saw children drawn as fairly demure adults, and freaked out because he was incapable of understanding that you don’t have to automatically want to put your dick in a woman on a comic book cover.
GamerGate.
A litany of people going full dipshit on Twitter over cosplayers, with a nice topping of racism when a Black cosplayer got murdered by the police for carrying a foam sword.
The ongoing and obnoxious arguments about whether or not female superheroines “deserve” their own movie.
Basically I’ve had the chorus of Cake’s “Nugget” cued up for most of 2014. I would like to not.
I’d like to tack on an anti- anti-feminism sentiment. My Facebook feed seems like a fratboy’s diary sometimes (minus the hidden part about that time Mad Chad and Mark “the Secretary of ‘Bate” made out at the annual Sig Ep State of the Poon-young party and it secretly made Dave, this year’s honorary President Bill Clitoris super jealous). Basically, a lot of articles talking about feminism’s destruction of the male race as if it’s still 1993 and that’s still a thing. Most of these articles blame women for being whores, leading to “nice”guys having a hard time finding meaningful relationships. The delusion is part sad, part pathetic cynicism.
I find anti-SJWs to be just as bad as SJWs. It’s all pointless drama on the internet and people getting outraged over other people getting outraged.
@JTRO I call those articles “dick-clutchers.”
@dan seitz To recap, you read an article where someone asked that people stopped politicizing everything. Your response was getting right back to politicizing everything.
@blackhawksfan I’d like to think saying “I’m tired of dickheads taking what’s supposed to be fun far too seriously and being assholes to other people about it” is an apolitical statement.
I had to look up “IPA” after reading this article. Given their context in this article, I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.
Oh and can we add that stupid Indian chant song that I hear in every commercial to this list to?
Shingy’s existence seems to indicate that pick up artist tricks are prime for peacocking your way into corporate America with an empty resume. I find that a little unsettling.
The only difference between Shingy and most tech startup founders is that Shingy is open about how strange he is. Most startups exist to be bought out either for the one product they develop, or because Google or Yahoo! or some other company that makes actual money needs an engineer and it’s cheaper to buy out the company than lure them away from their startup. You poke almost any Silicon Valley guy and you’re going to find a SHITLOAD of strangeness.
I work with Shingy and he’s no less strange than most techies, unfortunately. Being normal (or as I see it anyway) is the new strange. Also get off my tech lawn.
I am proud to say that until I read this column I had no earthly idea what a Shingy was. I’m now debating suing FilmDrunk for damages due to mental anguish.
Middle of nowhere NY state has far too many IPAs, as well. I like browns and stouts and belgians. Drives me insane when someone says ‘oh, our IPA is good, have you tried Putrid Pale ‘Plotion? It’s like, super hoppy’.
Grammatical Additions
– The word Shade used as a verb.
– Use of the word Bruh
– Use of the word Bae – it means poop in Danish.
– Ending sentences with the word Tho – “Those shoes tho”
You forgot… Dustin Rowles recaps
Seconded
“Politicizing everything” was not a suggestion, schmucktacle.
I can live with the pine-cone beer, but something has to be done about Sam Adams. They release Oktoberfest in August, Winter Lager in October and Summer Ale in April- and WTF is the deal with lemons? Who in the blue-eyed hell asked for a beer with five kinds of lemons?
To be fair, that’s to get ahead of demand. My local liquor store actually stocked pumpkin beer in August because people just wouldn’t stop asking.
Timing aside, I will always love Boston Lager.
Seasonal beers come out months before the season to get “an edge” on the market, for visability mostly. Pumpkin beers came out on August 1st, specifically, and let me tell you, they were being bought up fast. I remember readings how some craft breweries wanted to avoid this and release their stuff true to the season, but the demand for these seaonals seems to peak before the season (citation needed) (basic economic understanding needed).
I got no use for any Sam Adams beer as long as that creepy owner is in the picture. That guy definitely seems like the type that goes in after hours and straight up fucks Pilsner glasses full of beer.
I haven’t heard anything about Carlos Mencia this year but I’d like to do a preemtive strike and keep him gone for 2015.
God I wished they had stomped that “kiss my ass” dude to death. Now that would have been funny.
Is that like a Throat culture? Sexxxxxy.
As a self-described “beer snob” I completely agree with your assessment of IPAs. To me most breweries that only make IPAs are basically saying “Well we don’t know how to make really good beer, so let’s just make it hoppy as hell!”
Ugh, the fucking scuzzbeard culture in beer could stand to go. “BRO I LIKE BITTER BRO!” That’s great. There are other flavors. And now these dickheads are discovering gose.
The part that I dislike the most is that even good breweries cater heavily to the trend because it’s so strong. All the top breweries in Colorado have at least three production IPAs, some have more. So when you walk into the liquor store over half of themicro brews from a given brewery might be IPAs. To me that translates into a lot of wasted effort that could be put towards ambers or ESBs or a dozen other beers.
Waiting for the day Berliner Weisse style kicks in as the popular trend. Since you can flavor it, the citrus and the fruit-flavor crowds will be all over it.
I have a feeling things go in cycles. It starts innocently as a few stories then floods the internet. Then the love dies as we get sick of it, and we move on.
I’d like to add social identity; don’t tell me who to like, who to shame and what quotes I should fucking be “using daily” for Christ’ sake
good one. in fact if you tell me what to do I’ll do the opposite on principle alone. : )
Hey beer snobs! You do realize they invented bourbon, right?
Stop describing each other as introverts and extroverts. Stop it, just stop it.
… Does that really happen often enough to get upset about it?
@JJ Jr. – Upset? No. Overused? Most definitely.
Sorry, I meant “annoyed.” I very rarely see or hear those terms used, is all.
At least those words still have meaning. Then there’s autist.
Can Hollywood end this limited release bullshit where highly anticipated movies by award winning, critically acclaimed directors only play in like four cities for the first month they’re released? They act like nobody wants to see Inherent Vice or American Sniper, but everybody is rushing to see The Woman in Black 2. WHAT THE FUCK IS THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2?
#71 Weeks without a new frotcast.
I agree with 99% of this list, but it definitely needs more Flo from Progressive. How have we not moved on from this unfunny hack yet? Now she gets to do characters? What the hell is going on?
He’s dead. You’ll have to settle for Bob Pliny, Omaha used car salesman.
Feigned outrage is getting pretty old fast. Oh you’re shocked that kids get bullied? What the fuck do you think adults do to each other? There’s a reason people didn’t expect that dipshit to be carrying around a donkey figurine.
Racism still exists. It sucks and needs to go away, but who told you it was over?
The sexist label is being thrown around too liberally. I cometely understand it in the workplace, because if corporations can be people, they can be sexist. But corporations don’t have a dick that is constantly telling us to mate with 7/10 of you females for human survival. Seriously ladies, instead of walking around with a camera attached to your asses, make a video where you spend a day as a man. Take a handful of viagra, use fewer words and feelings, forget all you know about your favorite reality celebrity, replace that knowledge with porn fettishes and see how productive you are.
Your comment is problematic and i am outraged by it.