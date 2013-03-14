A Bro Among Bros: Dick Clark Left $1 Million In His Will For His Fraternity

This isn’t exactly movie news, but Dick Clark owned a house modeled after The Flintstones’ home, so I’m as close to it as I need to be. Besides, Vinnie and I never sleep on a chance to report some kind-hearted bro news, and this is about the biggest bro story you’ll hear this week. Almost a year after his passing, Clark’s warmth and character are still delivering, as he apparently left his old college fraternity $1 million in his will.

According to legal docs filed by the Clark Estate trustees, Dick gave the loot to the Delta Kappa Epsilon Foundation in New York, which handles finances for the frat’s chapters around the country. Dick passed away last April … and various money issues are still being hashed out. FYI, Clark was a DKE bro while he attended Syracuse University from 1947-1951. (Via TMZ)

What kind of money issues exactly? Well, the reports are vague. But I was lucky enpugh to actually get my hands on the part of Clark’s will that breaks down his generous donation to the DKE fraternity and the rules they must follow in order to complete the transaction.