Ellen Page Is Too Lesbian For Catholic School, Apparently

While there’s no official count, Catholic all-boys high schools probably download some of the highest amounts of lesbian porn in America. That’s why it comes as no surprise that a Catholic high school in New York recently banned Freeheld, a lesbian drama starring Ellen Page and Julianne Moore, from filming there. Even though producers had already secured permission to film, school officials recently reversed their decision because of concerns about the server – or “because of the subject matter,” producer Michael Shamberg told The Hollywood Reporter.
What officials failed to recognize is that Freeheld isn’t exactly a celebration of lesbian life in America. Like pretty much every other queer film that preceded it, Freeheld tells the story of gays who die (nearly 56.5% of Academy Award-nominated LGBT characters die, as compared to 18% in the general population). Julianne Moore plays a dying gay detective who seeks to pass her pension benefits onto her long-term mechanic partner, Ellen Page. The sad drama is based on a real-life story which includes a motivational speech too painful to even Wiki. In a letter Shamberg wrote to the school principal, he explained:
“[Freeheld] is not about gay marriage, nor are the women attempting to get married. It is about recognizing the dignity of a woman who was a brave civil servant.”
Brave LESBIAN civil servants? Who DON’T want to throw dildo-infused bachelorettes? I don’t know about you guys, but that sounds like some old school Satanic witchcraft to me.
It’s upsetting, if not unsurprising, that these kind of things happen in one of the most liberal states in America, right outside a city that is ten million percent gay. In his response to Buzzfeed, who initially reported the story, Principal Flaherty responded:
“All are welcomed at Salesian high school. Our school chooses to embrace the social issues such as hunger, homelessness, poverty, and helping the less fortunate.”
Sounds beautiful, although I’m not totally sure how sexual orientation disqualifies young women from ‘the less fortunate’ category, especially when they are dying of, you know, cancer. Oh well. I’m sad for Ellen and the cast of Freeheld, but I’m happy that there’s a nice group of people on the internet who now hate this dude.
(The trailer is for the original documentary, not the fictional film).
They “banned” them? Or they just didn’t want to take the producers money and let them film on school grounds? Either way, I’m okay with this. It’s a business transaction and one side has the right to back out if they choose to.
“It’s a business transaction and one side has the right to back out if they choose to.” Right, just like whites-only businesses.
Meanwhile, if an anti gay marriage group wanted to film at the glaad headquarters and were denied, or if a pro life group wanted to film at an abortion clinic and were denied, you leftists would have no issues. But then again, the word pluralism has no real meaning for you, does it?
@JJV If they were in the habit of renting out space for a fee, and then decided not to rent to a group based purely on ideology, then YES I would have a problem with that. But I don’t think abortion clinics do that. Which is a shame, because think of all the repeat business they would get if you could have your prom there.
I also wouldn’t have a problem with a refusal to rent a space to a group if their activities were designed or turned out to be disruptive to the operation of the office/facility/whatever; were harmful to employees, clients,etc.; or were illegal. Those are legitimate reasons to refuse service. Further, I would not be bothered if employees refused to participate in activities that were contrary or offensive to their beliefs.
I’m someone who tends to have views that would be described as liberal. But I would not call myself a liberal or a leftist. Do I count?
“nearly 56.5% of Academy Award-nominated LGBT characters die, as compared to 18% in the general population”. Man, I might go gay if I knew it came with an 82% chance of BECOMING IMMORTAL.
I’m all for gay rights, gay marriage, LGBT (is this the right order of letters on this acronym, this week?) equality – but holy jesus fucknuts on a crack christ!
They asked for permission to film in a private institution’s grounds. They were granted permission. Subsequently, that permission was rescinded, because the content of the film goes against one of the tenets that this PRIVATE organization holds.
No one was “banned”.
This is not a Free Speech issue.
This is not an Equality issue.
This is a private organization deciding to not offer it’s property up for use to another private organization, because they are ideologically opposed.
The Catholics in this instance may be short sighted, outdated, ignorant, and bald faced stupid for this decision, but there is nothing illegal, or immoral, on unequal about it.
It just kills me that the very people who want to be taken seriously, and treated as equal under the law, feel the need to CONSTANTLY turn nothing stories like this into some ridiculous Good vs. Evil battle, completely lacking nuance or perspective.
Logic and common sense have no business in their narrative
“…Buzzfeed, who initially reported the story…”
