A Concert Security Guard Explains What It’s Like To Work With Vine And YouTube Stars

If you’re over 15 and don’t have kid, there’s a great celebrity industry at work these days that’s completely invisible to you. Every weekend, somewhere in the country, 10,000 tweens are packing into convention centers and fairgrounds, camping out for hours or even days to catch a glimpse of people like Jack and Jack, Nash Grier, Cameron Dallas, Connor Franta, Brent Rivera… I could name probably 50 others, but suffice it to say, there are a lot of kids with dumb bangs you’ve never heard of who are drawing a lot of water in many American towns, almost all of them named Taylor. Here’s what I’m talking about in a nutshell:
They have millions of YouTube, Vine, and/or Instagram followers, and some enterprising folks, Ryan Seacrest and Rainn Wilson among them, are figuring out how to make lots of money with/off them. There are nationwide tours, either centering specifically around Vine and Youtube stars, or just regular concerts headlined by acts whose main claim to fame is social media.
At this point, I understand that such people are famous, but it’s that word “act” that raised some big questions. Namely, when you’re famous for making, say, six-second videos of nothing in particular, what the hell does your tour consist of? We were wondering aloud about such things on the last Frotcast, and it just so happened that one of our listeners is a security guard at a venue with many such events (he sent me some paystubs and call sheets to verify) and was able to shed some light on the subject.
I work for a security company and we sometimes work those shows for vine and youtube people, mostly at an indoor boardwalk arcade place that also has a big venue hall for concerts and things of the sort.
For one show, we had girls waiting outside starting at 8am to get into a show that didn’t start until 6pm. Since the guys didn’t have any actual talents, all the girls would follow them around the amusement park and watch them go on rides and we all had to hold them back from getting close. When they went to the concert hall, they just had a DJ playing music for them on stage, and each of them just spent a turn dancing around and saying hi and that was pretty much it. There were at least 1200 people there. At the front of the barricade, there was hysterical crying and having to take people out of the crowd because they were having panic attacks. A lot of other girls were just crying in the crowd in the front of the stage but didn’t want to be taken out, so they would just rub their eyes with one hand and while dancing around throwing their other hand in the air.
After the show was the worst, because the girls where all waiting in the back for them to leave the place. So two of us had to go in the back parking lot and tell them to leave cause “performers” weren’t coming out and they weren’t allowed to wait for them back there. At that point all hell broke loose. Some of them the boys were leaving out the front and starting running there. The rest stayed, and started yelling at us that the vine guys said they were coming to meet the fans. I was being simultaneously berated by 300 screaming 12-16 year old girls. It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen and I’ve been deployed to Afghanistan. Just figured you should know about how crazy the mass hysteria of a tween show is like from the perspective of a 26-year-old security guard.
I spent four days in an RV with no one around for miles except Juggalos, where multiple people died, and this sounds a thousand times scarier.
This is pretty bad, and I’m not trying to dilute how terrible it is, but have you seen these dumb teens are are super into shit from South Korea? It’s kind of like the same scenario, but they are dressed way stupider. My sister-in-law (she’s 18, which I think is too old for this phase), just dropped $185 to see a Korean band she doesn’t even like, simply because they are Korean and they came to America. She sings along to the Korean songs even though she doesn’t speak Korean. She informs me frantically about the bands romantic entanglements and alerts me when they break up/get back together. I’m polite (in real life), and I try to humor her, so I can’t just say “DOOOOOONNNN’T CAAAAAARRRRREEE”, but every so often she’ll try and get me to watch a 20 minute Korean show on YouTube and I have to draw the line, and pretend I’m too busy to sit there for that long. You think watching a few 6-second vines to humor a teen weirdo is bad? Well, I envy you because you’re not watching some dumb Korean shit.
The concept of “Vine star” is something I cannot grasp.
So, when all the malls are gone, will this sort of thing still happen?
Luckily for him, he only had one grinning ape following him around screaming all the time.
At least in the past teenage girls would go hysterical over hot guys who had some kind of talent. Now it’s just hot guys.
That you got some enjoyment out of Beasts of the Southern Wild disgusts me more than any porn genre you might enjoy.
If Zoolander taught me anything, it was that being really really ridiculously good looking is a talent. Just not one any of these people had to work for or really do anything to maintain.
Alx James… do you suppose that’s his twatty given name or a twatty stage name?
A lot of them are on tour doing comedy. They’re thrown out of their element, because a Vine/Youtube video is anywhere from 7 seconds to 2 and a half minutes but they’re onstage for 10-15 minutes and from what friends have told me most of them have no idea what the fuck they’re doing.
Anyone know how much these guys make from these gigs? I can forgive a lot of vapid horseshit for a couple hundred K.
That was a legit question, by the way. I have no idea.
Dana Carvey had a theory that if you filmed a potato rotating on a pedestal and then broadcast a show that was nothing but the potato rotating; eventually you would be able to get people to show up to a mall just to see the potato in person.
These YouTube dorks are the human equivalent of the rotating potato.
something something one-way trip to mars sounds pretty good right now
I actually have no problem with tween girls enjoying tween girl shit, as they have since Urk put up the first mopey cave drawings in Olduvai Gorge. Frankly, a 13 year old girl gushing about Godspeed You! Black Emperor would be way more intolerable.
GABBO IS COMING!
