A Former Porn Star Is Running For A Seat On The Palm Beach County School Board

Like most ordinary citizens looking to leap into local politics in order to make necessary changes for the betterment of the community, David Mech’s message is simple: “If you don’t like it, don’t vote for me.” However, Mech’s background has drawn way more attention than most typical candidates for a seat on a county’s school board. Adult film fans may remember him better by the name Dave Pounder, as he starred in more than 100 porn films and also directed more than 100 films during his 9-year career that ended in 2010. Once he was done making love for a living, Mech continued his pursuit of higher education while also tutoring South Florida middle and high school students in math.

Obviously, with it being Florida, many pearls were clutched when administrators learned of Mech’s previous career, and they even removed his promotional material from school, because they probably assumed that while he was plugging their brains with knowledge, he was also plugging… other stuff. So instead of just packing up and moving to a place more tolerant of his past, Mech wants to change the system from within by running for Seat 3 of the Palm Beach County School Board.

Mech, who qualified this week to run for the board’s district 3 seat, says his adult entertainment career in the distant past and his filmography has nothing to do with his school board platform. “It’s completely irrelevant,’’ he said. “It’s perfectly legal to produce adult films and it’s perfectly legal to perform in adult movies.” His “five-point plan” includes better sex education — “condoms and comprehensive sex education must be available in all of our high schools, and perhaps even as early as middle school” — and improved technology, innovation and secular values. (Via the Miami Herald)

In case you think that he’s just some dude with a silver tongue that got a little rusty in films like Big Sausage Pizza 2 and, quite fittingly, Entering the Student Body, let’s turn to Mech’s biography to let us know how qualified he is to be flipping this school board on all fours and blasting his fresh ideas all over its back.

Dave holds a bachelors degree in finance from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, a masters degree in information management from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State Univeristy, and he was accepted, with full scholarship, into doctoral programs at Indiana University (Bloomington) and Concordia University (Montreal) to research sexual decision making and evolutionary psychology. He was also accepted into the graduate program in public health at UCLA.

Additionally, he has served as a consultant for the CDC and several health organizations in California in regard to occupational safety in the adult film industry. So the dude obviously has his affairs in order and seems to know what he’s talking about. Still, as someone who grew up and was educated in South Florida, I wish Mech all the luck in the world in changing some of these stuck, ignorant and intolerant minds.