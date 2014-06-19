A Former Porn Star Is Running For A Seat On The Palm Beach County School Board

Like most ordinary citizens looking to leap into local politics in order to make necessary changes for the betterment of the community, David Mech’s message is simple: “If you don’t like it, don’t vote for me.” However, Mech’s background has drawn way more attention than most typical candidates for a seat on a county’s school board. Adult film fans may remember him better by the name Dave Pounder, as he starred in more than 100 porn films and also directed more than 100 films during his 9-year career that ended in 2010. Once he was done making love for a living, Mech continued his pursuit of higher education while also tutoring South Florida middle and high school students in math.
Obviously, with it being Florida, many pearls were clutched when administrators learned of Mech’s previous career, and they even removed his promotional material from school, because they probably assumed that while he was plugging their brains with knowledge, he was also plugging… other stuff. So instead of just packing up and moving to a place more tolerant of his past, Mech wants to change the system from within by running for Seat 3 of the Palm Beach County School Board.
Mech, who qualified this week to run for the board’s district 3 seat, says his adult entertainment career in the distant past and his filmography has nothing to do with his school board platform.
“It’s completely irrelevant,’’ he said. “It’s perfectly legal to produce adult films and it’s perfectly legal to perform in adult movies.”
His “five-point plan” includes better sex education — “condoms and comprehensive sex education must be available in all of our high schools, and perhaps even as early as middle school” — and improved technology, innovation and secular values. (Via the Miami Herald)
In case you think that he’s just some dude with a silver tongue that got a little rusty in films like Big Sausage Pizza 2 and, quite fittingly, Entering the Student Body, let’s turn to Mech’s biography to let us know how qualified he is to be flipping this school board on all fours and blasting his fresh ideas all over its back.
Dave holds a bachelors degree in finance from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, a masters degree in information management from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State Univeristy, and he was accepted, with full scholarship, into doctoral programs at Indiana University (Bloomington) and Concordia University (Montreal) to research sexual decision making and evolutionary psychology. He was also accepted into the graduate program in public health at UCLA.
Additionally, he has served as a consultant for the CDC and several health organizations in California in regard to occupational safety in the adult film industry. So the dude obviously has his affairs in order and seems to know what he’s talking about. Still, as someone who grew up and was educated in South Florida, I wish Mech all the luck in the world in changing some of these stuck, ignorant and intolerant minds.
“Running for a seat,” hahahaha, I bet he is hahahahahah seriously though I’d totally vote for him. No way his opponent is as qualified.
Our school board here in Palm Beach County is utter garbage. He’s the only person running for a seat on the school board that I can remember, since turning voting age in 1998, that has any sort of new ideas. I’m definitely voting for Mech and most of my friends are too.
There are so many old farts who totally flip out at any idea of change or updating school board/education policies, that they usually shut out those who are trying to make a chance.
Just to add another fun wrinkle, I’ve heard “mech” used as cholo slang for “semen.” Short for mecos.
[www.urbandictionary.com]
true.
Tutor: Want to know how many times 8 goes into 16.
16 year old girl: I already know. Twice. That’s not really the math we’re working on.
Tutor: ….I hate my new job.
Go green!
That is one educated motherfucker.
*Patiently awaits highfive that shall never come*
*runs across the room to high five*
Can’t leave you hangin….
This is pretty awesome
I vote “NO” based solely on the puka shell necklace.
Of course it’s in “Palm” Beach.
“…many pearls were clutched…”
Not a problem; this guy knows all about dealing with women in pearl necklaces.
I didn’t think I could hate this motherfucker more than when I was just jealous of his cock.
Compared to most school board candidates, this guy is perfect for the job.
I didn’t know Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum did porn.
Something something overeducated liberal elite something something.
I don’t know why all these Floridians have got their undies in a bundle over this.
After all, they were the ones who decided to live in Florida.