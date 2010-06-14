A-hole children of celebrities finally catch a break

Precious, booger-lipped wiener kids everywhere breathed a sigh of relief into their gilded inhalers this week as Jaden Smith proved that children of celebrities can succeed, so long as their parents buy them Jackie Chan. Or, to put it in plain English, The Karate Kid earned $56 six million godd*mned dollars this week. If you vote with your pocketbook, the American moviegoer overwhelmingly checked the box next to “I hate Jesus, America, puppies, and ice cream.”
While Karate Kid was making twice what the studio had predicted, The A-Team underperformed almost as much. It earned $26 million for the weekend, which, in and of itself isn’t horrible, but as Deadline says:
That’s embarrassing for what was supposed to be the start of another franchise and a nailbiter between the two opening movies. It turned out not even close. “A pretty spectacular win,” one Sony exec exulted. “Not even Jerry Weintraub predicted that.”
Man, who would’ve thought a crappy-TV-show-based film that went through eleven screenwriters wouldn’t be a huge hit, huh? I tell you, it’s a strange time to be alive. Hey, assh*les, even McDonald’s had to make sure people liked their burgers before they started thinking franchise. But let’s not let the A-Team detract from the real news: the era of celeb karaoke has officially upon us. Thanks, Will and Jaden Smith, you’ve ruined everything for everyone. I can’t wait until Tom Hanks’ kid gets to be a movie star now. …Wait, what? Aw crap.
|Film
|Weekend
|Per
|Total
|1
|The Karate Kid
|$56,000,000
|$15,288
|$56,000,000
|2
|The A-Team
|$26,000,000
|$7,355
|$26,000,000
|3
|Shrek Forever After
|$15,800,000 (-38.0%)
|$4,085
|$210,052,000
|4
|Get Him to the Greek
|$10,100,000 (-42.5%)
|$3,738
|$36,500,000
|5
|Killers
|$8,170,000 (-48.4%)
|$2,858
|$30,670,000
|6
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
|$6,600,000 (-52.9%)
|$2,124
|$72,300,000
|7
|Marmaduke
|$6,000,000 (-48.3%)
|$1,867
|$22,278,000
|8
|Sex and the City 2
|$5,525,000 (-55.2%)
|$2,009
|$84,745,000
|9
|Iron Man 2
|$4,550,000 (-42.5%)
|$1,974
|$299,311,000
|10
|Splice
|$2,860,000 (-61.3%)
|$1,167
|$13,071,000
[Numbers via BoxOfficeMojo, chart via CHUD]
The A-Team was pretty good. There were lots of dumb parts, but so’s your mother.
If this keeps Rampage off movie screens, I’m okay with it.
Rampage Jackson wants to know, “Why we in a film that tanked?!”
Yea I’m with DH. It was entertaining.
I saw a black guy at a bus stop doing crane kicks. Karate Kid is the Tiger Woods of this Summer.
*incoming transmission*
Qaplah, forshak-hut dwelling earthling baktags! The Mighty Feklahr finds it interesting that so many Filmdrunkards saw A-Team this weekend. He would use a “moth to flame” analogy, but “retard to tater tot” might be more appropriate.
Until Jaden Smith gets cast as a recurring character in Mad Men, I think we’re safe.
It had shirtless Bradley Cooper in it Fek, what do you want from me?
Until Jaden Smith gets cast as a recurring character in Mad Men, I think we’re safe.
Well, tty, the new firm does need a new elevator operator…
Well, if I’m never going to be allowed to watch anything that’s stupid but fun, then cross me off your list of babysitting candidates.
Jirish, how in Kahless’ beard do you expect to find baristas at an A Team movie??? YOU WERE OUR ONLY HOPE!
Jirish is right. Shirtless Bradley Cooper should always win.
Unless there’s also Shirtless Ryan Reynolds. Then I don’t know who to choose.
Chuck Liddell better hope the
bumbling retardsgood people at Fox Searchlight don’t see those numbers until after the ink dries on his deal to reboot the Hunter franchise.
Haha, Morton, it’s funny ’cause everyone in Mad Men is racist.
That’s the new Crockett and Tubbs. They couldn’t do any worse than that sober Mic and wannabe singer.
Hey, don’t get mad at the Klingon, Donk! He didn’t put a gun to anyone’s head and make them admit they did the cinematical equivalent of
“fuckin’ a dude dressed up as a juggalette”“fuckin’ a fat chick”!
Peet, one should know it’s time to stop fighting when you get knocked out by a broken armed Jim Carrey.
How many times has Franklin broken bones in the octagon? I count at least three. He should change his nickname to the Balsa Brawler.
We hope you enjoyed With Leather Minute, we now return you to your regularly scheduled dick jokes.
Karate Kid can rake in more dough than Val Kilmer during a Pizza Hut all-you-can-eat buffet for all I care because NOBODY WENT TO SEE KILLERS!!!!!uno
Shirtless Bradley Cooper + Shirtless Ryan Reynolds < Shirtless
Jaden SmithJonah Hill
I was so drunk from watching the game on Saturday that later that night when I went to watch the A-Team I accidentally got into the long ass line for Karate Kid.
When the movie started I thought it strange that we were starting with B.A. Baracus’s childhood but whatever, origin stories are all the rage right? At least it wasn’t like the A-Team randomly came together in a Mexican desert or some shit. Anyways, I was getting into B.A.’s origin and I thought it brilliant that they explained Rampage’s incoherent speech by having him mentored by a Chinese (way to write around your actor Mr. Screenwriter sir). But then the movie was practically over and we never saw any of the other guys and that’s when I realized that I had something to write about Monday morning.